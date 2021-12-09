FAI Centenary Junior Cup Fifth Round Draw

The draws for the FAI Centenary Junior Cup fifth round has taken place.

FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers will entertain Clonmel Town FC in the fifth round and there is an All-Galway tie as Salthill Devon welcome Mervue United to Drom.

The FAI Centenary Junior Cup Fifth Round

Salthill Devon FC v Mervue United

Oliver Bond Celtic v Carbury FC

Ballinasloe Town AFC v Ballyheane AFC

Moyne Rangers v Crumlin United

Villa FC v Boyle Celtic FC

St. Michael’s AFC v Aungier Celtic FC

Yellowstone Celtic FC v Avenue United

Freebooters AFC v Cobh Wanderers

Athy Town AFC v Pike Rovers FC

Hibernian FC v Coachford AFC

Ballymun United v Ennis Town FC

Westport United FC v Peake Villa FC

Grattan United v Tolka Rovers AFC

Athenry FC v Regional United FC

North End United v Booth Road Celtic vs Muirhevnamor FC

Fairview Rangers AFC v Clonmel Town FC