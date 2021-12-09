FAI Centenary Junior Cup Fifth Round Draw

The draws for the FAI Centenary Junior Cup fifth round has taken place.
FAI Junior Cup holders Fairview Rangers will entertain Clonmel Town FC in the fifth round and there is an All-Galway tie as Salthill Devon welcome Mervue United to Drom.
The FAI Centenary Junior Cup Fifth Round
Salthill Devon FC v Mervue United
Oliver Bond Celtic v Carbury FC
Ballinasloe Town AFC v Ballyheane AFC
Moyne Rangers v Crumlin United
Villa FC v Boyle Celtic FC
St. Michael’s AFC v Aungier Celtic FC
Yellowstone Celtic FC v Avenue United
Freebooters AFC v Cobh Wanderers
Athy Town AFC v Pike Rovers FC
Hibernian FC v Coachford AFC
Ballymun United v Ennis Town FC
Westport United FC v Peake Villa FC
Grattan United v Tolka Rovers AFC
Athenry FC v Regional United FC
North End United v Booth Road Celtic vs Muirhevnamor FC
Fairview Rangers AFC v Clonmel Town FC