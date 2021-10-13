FAI Centenary Junior Cup continues for Galway and Roscommon teams this weekend

This weekend the FAI Junior Cup continues with round two and six games involving Galway and Roscommon League sides. In Galway on Friday night, Tuam Celtic host Athenry at 7.45pm.

Then on Saturday, two games down for decision with Maree/Oranmore B at home to Galway Hibs and West United at home to Mervue United with both games at 2pm.

The remaining three games are on Sunday with Salthill Devon at home to Corrib rangers at 11am, Loughrea at home to Maree/Oranmore at 2 and at 5pm, Gort United face Mervue United B at the Maree/Oranmore all weather.

Meanwhile, the games involving Roscommon league sides also take place on Sunday. Ballinasloe Town are at home to Dunmore Town, Ballaghderreen travel to Sligo side Coolaney United and Cloonfad are also away to a Sligo team in Glenview stars. Finally, MCR from Sligo face Boyle Celtic.