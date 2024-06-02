Galway Bay FM

2 June 2024

F1 with Darragh Canning of P1 Predict

Darragh Canning of P1 Predict joined John on Sunday Sport to look back at the Monaco Grand Prix and look ahead to next weekend’s race in Canada.

