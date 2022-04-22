Extra.ie FAI Cup Preliminary Round Preview

The road to the Aviva Stadium begins this weekend with 10 teams in action as they bid for a place in the first round proper of the Extra.ie FAI Cup.

Usher Celtic kick-off this year’s competition on Friday night when they host St Francis in an all-Dublin affair and this opener will be followed by Villa FC against Inchicore Athletic at Ozier Park on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, FAI Intermediate Cup finalists Bluebell United and Rockmount AFC come head-to-head in Dublin 22 as they look to progress in another knockout competition this season. And in the second Dublin-Cork contest of the day, Killester Donnycarney host Carrigaline United at Hadden Park while Limerick’s Pike Rovers come up against Cork’s Everton AFC.

The final game of the preliminary round takes place on May 8 with Liffey Wanderers facing Salthill Devon in Irishtown.

Extra.ie FAI Cup Premliminary Round

Friday, April 22

Usher FC v St. Francis FC, TU Grangegorman Astro, Dublin, KO 7.30pm

Saturday, April 23

Villa FC v Inchicore Athletic, Ozier Park, Waterford, KO 4.30pm

Sunday, April 24

Killester Donnycarney FC v Carrigaline United, Hadden Park, Dublin, KO 2pm

Bluebell United v Rockmount AFC, Bluebell United, Dublin, KO 2.30pm

Pike Rovers v Everton AFC, Pike Rovers, Limerick, KO 3pm

Sunday, May 8

Liffey Wanderers v Salthill Devon, Irishtown, Dublin, KO 2pm

The following teams have been given a bye to the first found proper

Bangor GGFC

Bonagee United

Cockhill Celtic

Lucan United

Malahide United AFC

Maynooth University Town

Oliver Bond Celtic