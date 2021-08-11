Explosive Boy Shortest Price BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Favourite In Recent Years At 7/1

With just two more sleeps to go until the start of the 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby, Explosive Boy has been backed further meaning he is the shortest priced favourite in recent years going into the opening round.
The sponsors cut Explosive Boy into 7/1 from 10/1 this week following strong support for the Patrick Guilfoyle speedster. The National Produce Stakes and Race Of Champions winner is an exciting prospect who kicks off his 2021 Derby campaign on Saturday night at Shelbourne Park.
The unbeaten Dromana Bucko has also been trimmed into 12/1 from 14/1 to win the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby for young trainer Mark O’Donovan, while Karol Ramsbottom’s Champion 550 winner Deadly Destroyer is now 20/1 from 25/1.
BoyleSports have priced up a number of specials for the Irish Derby including top trainer and it’s Kerry’s Liam Dowling who heads the betting at 7/2. Dowling has the likes of Ballymac Ariel, Ballymac Wild and Great Name That, so it’s no surprise to see he is the favourite to land the spoils.
Ariel is also the 2/1 favourite to be Dowling’s top runner and 7/2 to be top bitch. It’s 4/1 for a bitch to win the Irish Derby and 6/1 for the track record of 28.99 to be broken.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We can’t keep the punters off Explosive Boy with his chances of winning the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby now into 7/1 from 10/1 this week. This is the shortest ante-post favourite we have seen in recent years before the opening round and we can see him go a lot shorter if he gets his campaign off to a winning start. Liam Dowling has a brilliant kennel of runners with his odds at 7/2 to be winning trainer while it’s 4/1 for a bitch to win the title, something that hasn’t happened since 1999.”
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021, (place terms: 1/4 the first 6)
7 Explosive Boy
12 Dromana Bucko
14 Ballymac Ariel
16 Jackslittlething
20 Knocknaboul Syd
20 Deadly Destroyer
20 Front Amani
20 De Machine
25 Scooby Princess
25 Romeo Magico
25 Billys Diva
33 Ballymac Merlin
33 Angry Dad
33 All About Ted
33 Catchmeflying
33 Broadstrand Ryan
33 Epic Hero
33 Deerjet Sydney
33 Glengar Bale
33 Great Name That
33 Priceless Jet
33 Ballymac Beanie
33 Beach Avenue
33 Ballymac Wild
33 Storys Peewee
33 Skywalker Barry
33 Susie Sapphire
33 Knight Tornado
33 Skywalker Cilla
33 Kilara Icon
33 Ballymac Fairone
40 bar
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Winning Trainer? – Irish Greyhound Derby
7-2 Liam Dowling
9-2 Graham Holland
7 Pat Guilfoyle
7 Mark O’Donovan
8 Pat Buckley
9 Murt Leahy
10 Robert Gleeson
12 Paul Hennessy
12 Peter Cronin
14 Karol Ramsbottom
16 Thomas O’Donovan
20 Brendan Matthews
20 Owen McKenna
20 Neilus O’Connell
20 John A Linehan
25 Martin Lanney
25 Thomas Buggy
40 Matthew Harte
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Bitch? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 4)
7-2 Ballymac Ariel
9-2 Front Amani
5 Scooby Princess
5 Billys Diva
6 Ballymac Beanie
8 Susie Sapphire
12 Singalong Sally
16 Coolavanny Chick
16 Droopys Gloss
16 Skywalker Cilla
20 Ballymac Art
33 Drumcrow Honey
33 Glory Katy
33 Pennylane Sheba
33 Getawaywithit
33 Kildallon Pearl
33 Burgess Cassie
40 Burgess Pippa
50 Tip Top Taylor
50 Razldazl Annie
100 Kilbannon Psycho
100 Breffni Comet
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Graham Holland Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 2)
2 Jackslittlething
3 Romeo Magico
6 Knight Tornado
6 Gaytime Milo
8 Kameko
10 Sizzler
12 Sweep The Yard
14 Swords Maestro
16 Rural Star
20 Nitro Johnny
33 Callmesteve
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Pat Buckley Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby
10 Coom Leo
9-4 Deerjet Sydney
11-4 Glengar Bale
7-4 Knocknaboul Syd
6 Singalong Sally
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Liam Dowling Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 2)
2 Ballymac Ariel
3 Ballymac Wild
4 Ballymac Fairone
5 Great Name That
10 Ballymac Belvult
12 Ballymac Kingdom
16 Ballymac Merlin
16 Ballymac Art
25 Ballymac Cooper
BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Paul Hennessy Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby
11-10 Priceless Jet
6-4 Beach Avenue
8 Barefoot Supremo
8 Jaytee Wexford
16 Warwick Avenue