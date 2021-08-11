Explosive Boy Shortest Price BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Favourite In Recent Years At 7/1

With just two more sleeps to go until the start of the 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby, Explosive Boy has been backed further meaning he is the shortest priced favourite in recent years going into the opening round.

The sponsors cut Explosive Boy into 7/1 from 10/1 this week following strong support for the Patrick Guilfoyle speedster. The National Produce Stakes and Race Of Champions winner is an exciting prospect who kicks off his 2021 Derby campaign on Saturday night at Shelbourne Park.

The unbeaten Dromana Bucko has also been trimmed into 12/1 from 14/1 to win the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby for young trainer Mark O’Donovan, while Karol Ramsbottom’s Champion 550 winner Deadly Destroyer is now 20/1 from 25/1.

BoyleSports have priced up a number of specials for the Irish Derby including top trainer and it’s Kerry’s Liam Dowling who heads the betting at 7/2. Dowling has the likes of Ballymac Ariel, Ballymac Wild and Great Name That, so it’s no surprise to see he is the favourite to land the spoils.

Ariel is also the 2/1 favourite to be Dowling’s top runner and 7/2 to be top bitch. It’s 4/1 for a bitch to win the Irish Derby and 6/1 for the track record of 28.99 to be broken.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We can’t keep the punters off Explosive Boy with his chances of winning the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby now into 7/1 from 10/1 this week. This is the shortest ante-post favourite we have seen in recent years before the opening round and we can see him go a lot shorter if he gets his campaign off to a winning start. Liam Dowling has a brilliant kennel of runners with his odds at 7/2 to be winning trainer while it’s 4/1 for a bitch to win the title, something that hasn’t happened since 1999.”

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021, (place terms: 1/4 the first 6)

7                                  Explosive Boy

12                                Dromana Bucko

14                                Ballymac Ariel

16                                Jackslittlething

20                                Knocknaboul Syd

20                                Deadly Destroyer

20                                Front Amani

20                                De Machine

25                                Scooby Princess

25                                Romeo Magico

25                                Billys Diva

33                                Ballymac Merlin

33                                Angry Dad

33                                All About Ted

33                                Catchmeflying

33                                Broadstrand Ryan

33                                Epic Hero

33                                Deerjet Sydney

33                                Glengar Bale

33                                Great Name That

33                                Priceless Jet

33                                Ballymac Beanie

33                                Beach Avenue

33                                Ballymac Wild

33                                Storys Peewee

33                                Skywalker Barry

33                                Susie Sapphire

33                                Knight Tornado

33                                Skywalker Cilla

33                                Kilara Icon

33                                Ballymac Fairone

40 bar

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials  ~ Winning Trainer? – Irish Greyhound Derby

7-2          Liam Dowling

9-2          Graham Holland

7              Pat Guilfoyle

7              Mark O’Donovan

8              Pat Buckley

9              Murt Leahy

10           Robert Gleeson

12           Paul Hennessy

12           Peter Cronin

14           Karol Ramsbottom

16           Thomas O’Donovan

20           Brendan Matthews

20           Owen McKenna

20           Neilus O’Connell

20           John A Linehan

25           Martin Lanney

25           Thomas Buggy

40           Matthew Harte

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials  ~ Top Bitch? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 4)

7-2          Ballymac Ariel

9-2          Front Amani

5              Scooby Princess

5              Billys Diva

6              Ballymac Beanie

8              Susie Sapphire

12           Singalong Sally

16           Coolavanny Chick

16           Droopys Gloss

16           Skywalker Cilla

20           Ballymac Art

33           Drumcrow Honey

33           Glory Katy

33           Pennylane Sheba

33           Getawaywithit

33           Kildallon Pearl

33           Burgess Cassie

40           Burgess Pippa

50           Tip Top Taylor

50           Razldazl Annie

100         Kilbannon Psycho

100         Breffni Comet

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials  ~ Top Graham Holland Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 2)

2              Jackslittlething

3              Romeo Magico

6              Knight Tornado

6              Gaytime Milo

8              Kameko

10           Sizzler

12           Sweep The Yard

14           Swords Maestro

16           Rural Star

20           Nitro Johnny

33           Callmesteve

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials  ~ Top Pat Buckley Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby

10           Coom Leo

9-4          Deerjet Sydney

11-4       Glengar Bale

7-4          Knocknaboul Syd

6              Singalong Sally

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials  ~ Top Liam Dowling Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 2)

2              Ballymac Ariel

3              Ballymac Wild

4              Ballymac Fairone

5              Great Name That

10           Ballymac Belvult

12           Ballymac Kingdom

16           Ballymac Merlin

16           Ballymac Art

25           Ballymac Cooper

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials  ~ Top Paul Hennessy Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby

11-10     Priceless Jet

6-4          Beach Avenue

8              Barefoot Supremo

8              Jaytee Wexford

16           Warwick Avenue

