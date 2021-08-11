Explosive Boy Shortest Price BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Favourite In Recent Years At 7/1

print

With just two more sleeps to go until the start of the 2021 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby, Explosive Boy has been backed further meaning he is the shortest priced favourite in recent years going into the opening round.

The sponsors cut Explosive Boy into 7/1 from 10/1 this week following strong support for the Patrick Guilfoyle speedster. The National Produce Stakes and Race Of Champions winner is an exciting prospect who kicks off his 2021 Derby campaign on Saturday night at Shelbourne Park.

The unbeaten Dromana Bucko has also been trimmed into 12/1 from 14/1 to win the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby for young trainer Mark O’Donovan, while Karol Ramsbottom’s Champion 550 winner Deadly Destroyer is now 20/1 from 25/1.

BoyleSports have priced up a number of specials for the Irish Derby including top trainer and it’s Kerry’s Liam Dowling who heads the betting at 7/2. Dowling has the likes of Ballymac Ariel, Ballymac Wild and Great Name That, so it’s no surprise to see he is the favourite to land the spoils.

Ariel is also the 2/1 favourite to be Dowling’s top runner and 7/2 to be top bitch. It’s 4/1 for a bitch to win the Irish Derby and 6/1 for the track record of 28.99 to be broken.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “We can’t keep the punters off Explosive Boy with his chances of winning the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby now into 7/1 from 10/1 this week. This is the shortest ante-post favourite we have seen in recent years before the opening round and we can see him go a lot shorter if he gets his campaign off to a winning start. Liam Dowling has a brilliant kennel of runners with his odds at 7/2 to be winning trainer while it’s 4/1 for a bitch to win the title, something that hasn’t happened since 1999.”

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2021, (place terms: 1/4 the first 6)

7 Explosive Boy

12 Dromana Bucko

14 Ballymac Ariel

16 Jackslittlething

20 Knocknaboul Syd

20 Deadly Destroyer

20 Front Amani

20 De Machine

25 Scooby Princess

25 Romeo Magico

25 Billys Diva

33 Ballymac Merlin

33 Angry Dad

33 All About Ted

33 Catchmeflying

33 Broadstrand Ryan

33 Epic Hero

33 Deerjet Sydney

33 Glengar Bale

33 Great Name That

33 Priceless Jet

33 Ballymac Beanie

33 Beach Avenue

33 Ballymac Wild

33 Storys Peewee

33 Skywalker Barry

33 Susie Sapphire

33 Knight Tornado

33 Skywalker Cilla

33 Kilara Icon

33 Ballymac Fairone

40 bar

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Winning Trainer? – Irish Greyhound Derby

7-2 Liam Dowling

9-2 Graham Holland

7 Pat Guilfoyle

7 Mark O’Donovan

8 Pat Buckley

9 Murt Leahy

10 Robert Gleeson

12 Paul Hennessy

12 Peter Cronin

14 Karol Ramsbottom

16 Thomas O’Donovan

20 Brendan Matthews

20 Owen McKenna

20 Neilus O’Connell

20 John A Linehan

25 Martin Lanney

25 Thomas Buggy

40 Matthew Harte

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Bitch? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 4)

7-2 Ballymac Ariel

9-2 Front Amani

5 Scooby Princess

5 Billys Diva

6 Ballymac Beanie

8 Susie Sapphire

12 Singalong Sally

16 Coolavanny Chick

16 Droopys Gloss

16 Skywalker Cilla

20 Ballymac Art

33 Drumcrow Honey

33 Glory Katy

33 Pennylane Sheba

33 Getawaywithit

33 Kildallon Pearl

33 Burgess Cassie

40 Burgess Pippa

50 Tip Top Taylor

50 Razldazl Annie

100 Kilbannon Psycho

100 Breffni Comet

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Graham Holland Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 2)

2 Jackslittlething

3 Romeo Magico

6 Knight Tornado

6 Gaytime Milo

8 Kameko

10 Sizzler

12 Sweep The Yard

14 Swords Maestro

16 Rural Star

20 Nitro Johnny

33 Callmesteve

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Pat Buckley Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby

10 Coom Leo

9-4 Deerjet Sydney

11-4 Glengar Bale

7-4 Knocknaboul Syd

6 Singalong Sally

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Liam Dowling Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby, (place terms: 1/4 the first 2)

2 Ballymac Ariel

3 Ballymac Wild

4 Ballymac Fairone

5 Great Name That

10 Ballymac Belvult

12 Ballymac Kingdom

16 Ballymac Merlin

16 Ballymac Art

25 Ballymac Cooper

BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Specials ~ Top Paul Hennessy Trained Runner? – Irish Greyhound Derby

11-10 Priceless Jet

6-4 Beach Avenue

8 Barefoot Supremo

8 Jaytee Wexford

16 Warwick Avenue