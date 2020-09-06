Exciting Weekend Of Senior Hurling Produces County Semi-Finalists

The Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship produced four excellent games with no shortage of excitement and quality scores.

Following the games over the weekend the results were…

St Thomas 1-23 Killimordaly 2-16

Cappataggle 0-20 Ahascragh/Fohenagh 0-13

Loughrea 0-22 Liam Mellows 1-13

Turloughmore 2-25 Sarsfields 2-19

Following the final game, the draw for the Semi-Finals of the Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship took place.

The draw is…

Turloughmore v Loughrea

Cappataggle v St Thomas

Games to be played the weekend of the 19th/20th September

There was also a relegation play off on Sunday afternoon and it finished

Kinvara 1-16 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 1-14

Kinvara to play Beagh in play off next week.