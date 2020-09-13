Exciting Weekend Of Quarter Finals Produce Senior And Intermediate Football Final Four

The weekend’s Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Quarter Finals produced eight exciting and dramatic games with some familar faces going through to the Semi-Final Draw.

Galway Bay FM was at them all and here are the reports from those games and the one Senior Relegation Semi-Final that was played as the game between An Spideal and Monivea/Abbey was postponed.

The Draws For The Senior and Intermediate Semi-Finals Took Place On Sunday Evening And Are

Senior (Expected To be Played In Two Weeks)

Maigh Cuilinn v Tuam Stars

Mountbellew/Moylough v Corofin

Intermediate (To Be Played Next Weekend)

Dunmore McHales v Cortoon Shamrocks

Killererin v Kilkerrin/Clonberne

The Reports from the weekend

Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals

Corofin 1-18 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-9 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Ollie Turner

Mountbellew Moylough v Killannin at Pearse Stadium

Report: Darren Kelly

Tuam Stars 0-17 Barna 0-16 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Ollie Turner

After the game, Ollie spoke to Tuam Stars Manager Tommy Carton

Maigh Cuilinn 1-17 St James 2-9 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Darren Kelly

Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi-Final

Caherlistrane 1-13 Micheal Breathnach 2-5 at Athenry

Report: Gordon Duane

Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals

Cortoon Shamrocks 1-13 Kilconly 1-10 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Tommy Devane

Kilkerrin Clonberne v Oileáin Árainn at Tuam Stadium

Report: Ollie Turner

Ollie got the thoughts of Man of the Match Shane Walsh

Killererin 1-13 Oranmore Maree 0-15 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Tommy Devane

Dunmore MacHales v Headford at Tuam Stadium

Report: Ollie Turner

Ollie got the reaction of Dunmore Manager Denis Fallon

Intermediate football championship Relegation Play-Offs

Glenamaddy 1-15 Corofin 2-11 (After Extra Time) at Milltown

Report: Tomas Keating

Menlough 1-14 Williamstown 0-16 at Barnaderg

Report: Paul Shaughnessy

Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi-Final Draw

Corofin v St Gabriels

Williamstown v Carna-Cashel