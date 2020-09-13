Exciting Weekend Of Quarter Finals Produce Senior And Intermediate Football Final Four

The weekend’s Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Quarter Finals produced eight exciting and dramatic games with some familar faces going through to the Semi-Final Draw.
Galway Bay FM was at them all and here are the reports from those games and the one Senior Relegation Semi-Final that was played as the game between An Spideal and Monivea/Abbey was postponed.
The Draws For The Senior and Intermediate Semi-Finals Took Place On Sunday Evening And Are
Senior (Expected To be Played In Two Weeks)
Maigh Cuilinn v Tuam Stars
Mountbellew/Moylough v Corofin
Intermediate (To Be Played Next Weekend)
Dunmore McHales v Cortoon Shamrocks
Killererin v Kilkerrin/Clonberne
The Reports from the weekend
Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals
Corofin 1-18 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-9 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Ollie Turner
Mountbellew Moylough v Killannin at Pearse Stadium
Report: Darren Kelly
Tuam Stars 0-17 Barna 0-16 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Ollie Turner
After the game, Ollie spoke to Tuam Stars Manager Tommy Carton
Maigh Cuilinn 1-17 St James 2-9 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Darren Kelly
Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi-Final
Caherlistrane 1-13 Micheal Breathnach 2-5 at Athenry
Report: Gordon Duane
Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals
Cortoon Shamrocks 1-13 Kilconly 1-10 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Tommy Devane
Kilkerrin Clonberne v Oileáin Árainn at Tuam Stadium
Report: Ollie Turner
Ollie got the thoughts of Man of the Match Shane Walsh
Killererin 1-13 Oranmore Maree 0-15 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Tommy Devane
Dunmore MacHales v Headford at Tuam Stadium
Report: Ollie Turner
Ollie got the reaction of Dunmore Manager Denis Fallon
Intermediate football championship Relegation Play-Offs
Glenamaddy 1-15 Corofin 2-11 (After Extra Time) at Milltown
Report: Tomas Keating
Menlough 1-14 Williamstown 0-16 at Barnaderg
Report: Paul Shaughnessy
Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Semi-Final Draw
Corofin v St Gabriels
Williamstown v Carna-Cashel