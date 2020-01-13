Exciting Season Ahead For Tuam AC Starts With Excellent Showing At National Indoors.

2020 promises to be an exciting year for Athletics with World Indoors, European Championships and an Olympics in Tokyo to look forward to. The first big event of the year though was the Galway County Indoor Championships held over the weekend in AIT Indoor Arena. More than fifty Juvenile Athletes from Tuam AC were in action over the two days and all of them competed so well, doing themselves and the Club proud. Tuam Athletes brought enthusiasm, courage and most importantly fun to each event they were in and put in performances which bode well for the future of athletics in Tuam. Well done to everybody involved, to the Coaches for their continuous hard work and to all parents and families for your support.

A special mention to a trio of coaches in action yesterday as well, Ger Hartnett and Sean Burke were both running in the 3000m with Ger finishing 1st and Sean 2nd – both of the lads have been instrumental in the clubs progression in endurance events, so it was great for the athletes they coach to see them competing on the track. High Jump coach Justin Lane was also competing, and came away with a clutch of medals and easily the loudest cheer of the day for his pole vault exploits. Well done, guys.

Our Juvenile medal winners from the weekend’s action are listed below, fantastic achievements, congratulations to all of them.

U9 Girls, 60m Bronze for Emily Hession

U10 Girls, 60m Bronze for Ella Brennan

U10 Girls Relay team Silver for the team of Roisin Steede Duffy, Aisling Donnelly, Cuisle O’Callaghan and Ella Brennan

U11 Girls 60m, Tuam 1 -2 with Eimear Fallon and Rachel Treacy winning their heats to claim Gold and Silver medals.

U11 Girls 600M, Eimear Fallon with her second gold medal and with a new Championship Best Performance as well.

U11 Girls relay team Silver for Biddy O’Hare, Chloe Mannion, Rachel Treacy and Eimear Fallon.

U11 Boys 600m, Eanna McGrath Bronze medal

U11 Boys Relay team Gold for Cian McGinn, Thomas Riordan, Odhran Kelly, and Oisin Munnelly

U12 Girls 60m, Bronze for Clodagh Gannon

U12 Girls High Jump, Gold for Rebecca Moynihan

U12 Girls Shot Put, Bronze for Ciara Mooney

U12 Girls 60Mh, Rebecca Moynihan Bronze

U12 Girls Relay Gold medals for Rebecca Moynihan, Sarah Murphy, Kate Halligan and Grace McGrath

U12 Boys, a pair of Silver medals for Tom Henry in the Long Jump and 60m

U12 Boys High Jump, Bronze medal for Eoin Cronin

U13 Girls, 60m, Bronze for Lauren Morrow

U13 Girls, 600m Silver for Clodagh Fallon

U13 Girls, High Jump Silver and Bronze for Sarah Hartnett and India Cunniffe

U13 Girls Relay Silver Medal for Sarah Hartnett, Grace Riordan, Savannah O’Callaghan and Gemma Casserly

U13 Boys 60m, Silver for Ciaran O’Donnell

U13 Boys 600m, Gold for Odhrán O’Hare

U13 Boys High Jump, Gold for Ciaran O’Donnell and Silver for Odhrán O’Hare.

U13 Boys Relay – team Bronze medals for Oisin McGinn, Conor Mongey, Odhrán O’Hare and Ciaran O’Donnell

U14 Girls 800m, Gold for Myah Gallagher and Bronze for Aoibhin Reddington

U14 Girls Shot Put, Gold for Abbi McGrath and Bronze for Saoirse Hunter

U14 Girls High Jump, Gold for Danielle Moynihan who equalled the Championship Best. Aine Maguire won Silver.

U14 Girls Relay, team Gold for Abbi McGrath, Danielle Moynihan, Eva Burke and Myah Gallagher

U14 Boys High Jump, Silver medal won by Kevin Munnelly

U14 Boys Shot Put, Bronze won by Cian Rafferty

U14 Boys Relay – Team Bronze for Kevin Munnelly, Cian Halligan, Cian Rafferty, Oisin McGinn and Ultan Tighe

U15 Girls High Jump, Silver medal won by Aoife Hession

U16 Girls High Jump, Silver medal won by Jenni Reidy

U16 Boys 60m, Bronze medal won by Ross Cosgrove

U17 Girls Shot Put, Gold medal won by Ella Rafferty

U17 Girls High Jump, Gold won by Isabelle Moynihan

U17 Girls Long Jump, Bronze won by Isabelle Moynihan

U17 Boys 60m, Bronze won by Jack Hession

U17 Boys Long Jump, Silver won by Jack Hession