Excitement in OLBC and Galwegians camps ahead of Connacht Women’s League Final

This Sunday afternoon, OLBC and Galwegians will face each other in the final of Connacht Rugby Women’s League.

This season’s competition had seven teams and after six rounds of games four teams played out two Semi-Finals with OLBC beating Buccaneers and Galwegians beating NUIG.

Now, the scene is set for the final which this season is being played on the main pitch of The Sportsground (Kick Off – 1pm).

John Mulligan has been speaking to both captains ahead of Sunday’s game.

He first spoke to Galwegians captain Annmarie Herward who will be leading out the team on Sunday.

Galwegians

John then spoke to the captain of OLBC Louise Kelly