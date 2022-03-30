Excitement builds for FAI Centenary Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

The quarter-finals of the FAI Centenary Junior Cup take place this weekend and the four games promise to be exciting affairs.

There are two teams from both the Leinster Senior League and Waterford District League, while one each from the Galway District League, Limerick District League, Tipperary Southern District League and Wexford Football League.

North End United are the most recent victors of this competition still remaining in the hunt for glory, having lifted the famous trophy in 2018 when they beat Pike Rovers, who are also still involved.

There is all-Dublin clash in Frank Cooke Park where Tolka Rovers will come up against Oliver Bond Celtic. Expect that to be a fiercely contested game with local pride on the line.

The four ties will be decided on the day with extra-time and a penalty shoot-out to come into play if required.

FAI Centenary Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

Saturday, April 2nd

Tolka Rovers v Oliver Bond Celtic, KO 14:00, Frank Cooke Park

Hibernian FC v Pike Rovers, KO 14:00, Mitchell Kennedy Park

Sunday, April 3rd

Villa FC v Peake Villa, KO 14:00, O’Connor Park

North End United v Salthill Devon, KO 14:00, Hollygrove