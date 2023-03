The excitement is building in Mercy College Woodford ahead of their All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Semi-Final with Colaiste na Trocaire Rathkeale on Saturday in Clarecastle (Throw in – 12.30pm).

Mercy College beat St Gerald’s Castlebar in a thrilling Connacht Final and are now looking forward to taking on the Munster Champions.

Their manager Sean Claffey has been speaking to John Mulligan.