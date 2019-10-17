Excitement As New Special Olympics Young Athlete Club Opens Its Doors

A new club for budding young athletes has opened up in Lakeview School, Galway. Galway Special Olympics Young Athletes Club welcomes children and their families into the world of Special Olympics by showing how all children can be valued for their talents and abilities. The Young Athletes Programme is a play and sport activity for children from 4-7 years with an intellectual disability and introduces them to a wide range of play activities in a familiar, supportive and fun environment. Due to the large number of children wishing to attend, they run two sessions each Saturday – one from 10-11am and one from 11am-12pm. We invite you to Come and Try any Saturday. Parents and guardians also take part in the sessions which is led by qualified coaches.

SOYA, which was launched nationally last year, also introduces the children to fundamental movement skills such as throwing, catching, jumping and balancing.

The benefits of physical activity are well known and the benefits of the Young Athlete Programme go far beyond play and sport.

• Helps children learn how to communicate and interact with each other

• Promotes the development of learning and self-help skills

• Introduces children and their parent’s to the Special Olympics and a support network

• Prepares children for joining a Special Olympics Club in the future

• Fosters an interest in sport and physical activity

What does every child want? The chance to kick a ball, to throw it well, to share that success with family members. What does every child with intellectual disabilities want? The exact same thing.

Children learn how to play with others and develop important skills for learning. Children also learn to share, take turns and follow directions. These skills help children in family, community and school activities. Young Athletes is a fun way for children to get fit. It is important to teach children healthy habits while they are young. This can set the stage for a life of physical activity, friendships and learning. Special Olympics research found that children participating in Young Athletes experienced a seven-month gain in motor skills as well as a four-month advantage in development at a follow-up appointment.

The club is always looking for more volunteers to get involved and no experience is needed. If you would like to volunteer at the club or become a member you can contact them on Facebook @GalwaySOYA, or email [email protected] .

#PlayUnified