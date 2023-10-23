Excellent weekend for Galway Volleyball Club

It was a great weekend for Galway Volleyball Club’s three teams with all three winning their National League games.

The Division 1 Women’s team defeated Naas Cobras for 3 sets to 1, while the Division 2 Men’s team beat Kildare VC Phanters 3-1. The Premier League Men team closed the weekend with a very tight match against DVC Abu, winning by 3 sets to 2.

The Women travelled to Naas on Sunday morning to meet The Naas Cobras. Galway struggled with their serving and passing at the beginning but fought for every ball.

Galway took the first set but Naas took over and levelled the match winning the second. The third set saw Galway take control with a series of aces from their Captain Amanda Burgio and started playing some good volleyball, eventually closing the match in their favour.

Final score: Naas Cobras 1 – Galway VC 3 (22-25, 27-25, 10-25, 15-25)

Galway VC women’s roster: Amanda Burgio (C), Mikal O’Boyle, Emer Phelan, Ienne Lumelay, Nedina Marku, Eimear O’Neill, Daniela Bowers, Deira Valci, Laura Idoux, Bianca Castelli, Aoibhin McDonnell, Amy O’Sullivan. Coach: Giovanni Spera

Meanwhile in Newbridge, the Division 2 Men’s team had their first away game against a young Kildare Panthers side. The first set saw difficulties for the Galway team who struggled to find continuity in their game.

However, from the second set, the team started getting more confident, with a few good attacks and blocks, bringing the match to their side.

In the fourth set, Galway showed off their skills, and, even with some smart plays from the opponents, eventually won three league points.

Final score: Kildare VC Panthers 1 – Galway VC 3 (25-16, 21-25, 23-25, 21-25)

Galway VC D2 men’s roster: Antoine O’Conghaile (C), Olivier Rabczynski, Stepan Potapov, Conor Goggins, Eoin Kinsella, Konrad Kizielewicz, Matteo Pezzopane, Marc Lester Palomeno, Andrea Barasse, Jakub Grol.

The Galway Premier Men played DVC Abu on Sunday afternoon. In the first set, after a shaky start, some great serves from Jeremiah Obiekwe brought the Galway boys to a quick win of the set. It was a reversed scenario in the second set, with Galway struggling to find measures on passing and hitting and DVC won the second set.

The third and fourth sets saw great spikes and blocks from both teams, making the game entertaining and spectacular to watch.

After evening up with the opponents, the match was decided at the fifth set. With a few great blocks from Peter McGlynn and defense from Maycon Lopes, the match finished with the incredibly tight result of 16-14 in favour of Galway.

Final score: DVC Abu 2 – Galway VC 3 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 14-16)

Galway VC Premier men’s roster: Padraig Flanagan (C), Peter McGlynn, Aidan McDonnell, Maycon Lopez, Josef Lumelay, Jeremiah Obiekwe, Walid Kanouni, Liam Bedford, Jakub Drejkarz, Matteo Pezzopane, Stepan Potapov, Marc Lester Palomeno. Coach: Amanda Burgio.

The next matches of the League for Galway will be on November 4th and 5th in Claregalway with the D2 men facing Medusa Volleyball, the Premier Men facing last year champions UCD Volleyball, and the women Santry VC Rebels.