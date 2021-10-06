Evoke.ie Womens FAI Cup Semi-Final Preview – The Stephen Lally Interview

All eyes will be on Tolka Park on Saturday afternoon as Galway WFC face Shelbourne in the Evoke.ie Womens FAI Cup Semi-Final (Kick Off – 2pm).

For Galway, they will come into this game off the back of a big league win last weekend when they ended Wexford Youth’s unbeaten run with a 1-0 win and beat DLR Waves in the Quarter Final.

Chloe Singleton coming off the bench to net the only goal of the game to send the Tribeswomen through to the semi-finals for the first time since 2019.

Galway WFC Manager Stephen Lally spoke to John Mulligan ahead of Saturday’s game: