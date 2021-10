The clock ticks ever closer to the Evoke.ie Women’s FAI Cup Semi-Final tomorrow afternoon with Galway WFC facing Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

As we continue our build up to the game, Chloe Singleton has been speaking to Jonathan Higgins and she told Jonathan that there is a great buzz around the camp at the moment ahead of Saturday’s game.

Galway WFC take on Shelbourne at 2 while at 4, Wexford Youths face Peamount United.