‘Everyone seems to be flying’ – Galway star McDonagh

by Conor McKenna

Galway footballer Aine McDonagh has revealed that the Tribeswomen will be at full strength for next Sunday’s TG4 Connacht Senior Final against Mayo.

Galway are aiming for a third successive crown – and a seventh in eight seasons – against their arch-rivals.

“Thankfully we’ve no injury worries. Everyone’s actually back. We’ve had a couple of girls come back from injury so everyone seems to be flying it now which is a real positive,” said McDonagh.

“Trainings are getting very intense and everyone’s trying to get their foot into that starting 15 so it’s encouraging getting all the girls back,” added McDonagh, speaking in Dublin as the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s new Insurance partner AIG announced exclusive discounts on car and home insurance for LGFA members and their families.

McDonagh is hoping that her side can deliver a better performance than their male counterparts did last week – and she’s excited ahead of Sunday’s clash with Mayo at Elvery’s MacHale Park, which will be shown LIVE on the LGFA’s Facebook Page (4pm).

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m excited for the game. The last game we played was the League final. Bit of a disappointment after that game so we’re looking forward to getting going again and facing Mayo on Sunday.

“Hopefully we can put on a bit of a better performance than the Galway men’s footballers did,” she said.

McDonagh was happy with her sides Lidl National League campaign, as Galway finished top of the table but suffered defeat against Cork in the showpiece Division 1 decider at Parnell Park.

“I thought it was quite an encouraging campaign. We’ve a lot of positives to take out of it. We did reach the final, we had quite a respectable couple of games. We finished top of the table so there was definitely plenty of positives to take from it,” said McDonagh.

Stephen Glennon left his position as Galway manager at the end of the 2018 campaign, with Tim Rabbitt replacing him, although McDonagh confirmed that Glennon was the only member of the management team to vacate their position.

“Stephen was the only one that stepped down. Tim Rabbitt was a selector on the panel and he stepped up and the rest of the management have stayed the same. I think the management in place now are absolutely brilliant and anything that we ask for they give it to us.

“Everyone is on the same page and has been now for the past three years so it’s definitely positive. Everyone has the one focus and we all know how we’re going to get there. Everyone’s on board and everyone is of the same similar mindset,” she said.

McDonagh is pleased with the new championship format, as it replaces the long gap after the provincial final which she was not a fan of.

“For the likes of us that only have one game in the provincials it gives us those extra couple of games that you have instead of jumping straight into a quarter final.

“I think in 2017 we had something like an eight-week layover which in my opinion is way too long to keep the girls focused and motivated so I definitely think those couple of games are really of benefit to us,” she added.

LGFA players from left, Niamh Carr of Donegal, Áine McDonagh of Galway, Ciara Trant of Dublin and Eimear Scally of Cork were at today’s announcement of AIG’s exclusive insurance offers to LGFA members. As Official Insurance Partner of the LGFA, AIG revealed exclusive 15% off car insurance & 25% off home insurance for all LGFA members and their families. All adult Intercounty LGFA players receive 25% off car insurance. Find out more about these exclusive LGFA insurance deals on www.aig.ie/lgfa Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile