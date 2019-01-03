‘Evening with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’ Planned for Galway

An evening with legendary GAA Commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh and some of the country’s most decorated GAA Stars will take place in The Galmont, Galway on Saturday, 9th March to raise funds for Renville Sports Grounds. Mícheál will regale guests at the black tie event with stories gathered throughout his 61 year broadcasting career. Master of Ceremonies for ‘An Evening with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’ is Darragh Maloney, Senior Presenter and commentator with RTE Sport.

National GAA Stars in attendance on the evening will share tales from their sporting careers and experiences with Mícheál as he conveyed highlights from the games they played to the nation. Aiden Tierney, one of the top impersonators in the country, will entertain guests as will award winning comedian Barry Murphy of Aprés Match. ‘The Folk Footballers’ Leo Moran and Padraig Stevens, also of ‘The Sawdoctors’, will join in entertaining attending guests. An auction with exceptional lots on offer will top off an outstanding evening in Galway.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Mícheál said “Oranmore Maree is a wonderful GAA Club with hugely exciting plans for the future. I’m really looking forward to spending an evening with them in March.”

Chairperson of Renville Sportsgrounds Management Committee Sean Kinsella said “this fundraiser is set to be a truly special evening, one which has not yet been seen in Galway and most likely will not be seen again. It is rare to be in the company of a living legend and I believe sharing a room with Mícheál to be just that. We are working tirelessly to make this event a great success as we continue to make further progress with the development of Renville Sports Grounds. The facility cannot come to fruition quickly enough to service the gaping needs within Oranmore-Maree and the West of Ireland.”

Renville Sports Grounds is a proposed Sports Centre of Excellence, in the area of Oranmore-Maree. Renville Sports Grounds will serve the sporting needs of the area, and indeed the West of Ireland, with a number of all-weather and flood lit full size pitches and a club house among other planned facilities. The vision for the development is to deliver in Renville one of the leading sporting facilities in the West of Ireland which will benefit members of the area’s three Gaelic Games clubs (Oranmore-Maree GAA, Oranmore-Maree Camogie Club & Naomh Mhuire Ladies Football Club) and the wider community for generations to come.

‘An Evening with Mícheál O Muircheartaigh’ is kindly sponsored by Cullinane Group and Ardstone Homes. The event includes a champagne reception and four course meal. All ticket enquiries can be directed to Frank Lohan on [email protected] / 087 – 6173241.