European Champions Cup – Leicester 29 Connacht 23 – The Commentary

It wasn’t to be for Connacht on Sunday afternoon as they were narrowly defeated by Leicester Tigers in the European Champions Cup.

However, there was a positive as the 29-23 loss means a losing bonus point for Andy Friend’s side as the look forward to the return fixture next month at the Sportsground.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary of the game with Rob Murphy, William Davies and Alan Deegan.

First Half:

Second Half:

Scorers:

Leicester: Tries: Dolly, Hegarty, Steward, Saumaki; Pen: Hegarty; Cons: Burns, Hegarty 2

Connacht: Tries: Porch, Carty; Pens: Carty 2; Cons: Carty 2; Drop-goal: Carty

The Teams:

Leicester: Hegarty; Steward, Scott, Kelly, Saumaki; Burns, Youngs; Leatigaga, Dolly, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Martin, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Montoya, Whitcombe, Cole, Green, Chessum, Van Staden, Van Poortvliet, Porter.

Connacht: O’Halloran; Porch, Arnold, Aki, Wootton; Carty, Marmion; Burke, Heffernan, Bealham, Dillane, Murray, Prendergast, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Delahunt, Tuimauga, Aungier, Fifita, Papali’i, Blade, Fitzgerald, Kilgallen.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)