European Challenge Cup Pool standings

Ahead of Connacht’s last Pool game in the European Challenge Cup on Saturday in Bordeaux (3pm), we look at the current standings in all five pools:

The five pool winners and three best-placed runners-up will qualify for the quarter-finals and will be decided as follows:

(a) The pool winner will be the club with the highest number of match points in each pool. The best-placed runners-up will be the three clubs with the highest number of match points out of the five clubs that finish second in their respective pools. For the quarter-finals, the pool winners will be ranked 1 to 5 and the best-placed runners-up 6 and 8 by reference to the number of match points earned.

(b) If two clubs in the same pool are equal on match points at the end of the pool stage, their ranking will be determined by the results of the two matches played between the relevant clubs as follows:

(i) the club with the greater number of match points from those matches; or

(ii) if equal, the club with the best aggregate points difference from those matches: or

(iii) if equal, the club that scored the most tries in those matches.

(c) If ranking remains unresolved and/or if clubs have not played each other previously in the pool stage, qualification/ranking will be determined as follows:

(i) the best aggregate points difference from the pool stage; or

(ii) if equal, the number of tries scored in the pool stage; or

(iii) if equal, the club with the fewest number of players suspended under Disciplinary Rules in the pool stage; or

(iv) if unresolved, by drawing lots.

KNOCKOUT STAGE

The clubs ranked 1 to 4 will have home advantage for the quarter-finals as follows:

Club 1 v Club 8 (QF1)

Club 4 v Club 5 (QF2)

Club 3 v Club 6 (QF3)

Club 2 v Club 7 (QF4)

The winner of QF1 will play the winner of QF2 in one semi-final, and the winner of QF3 will play the winner of QF4 in the other semi-final