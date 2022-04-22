European Boxing Champion Returns Home To A Hero’s Welcome

Cliona D’Arcy from Gort came home to a hero’s welcome this afternoon following her win at the European Youth Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Boxing out of the Tobair Peadair club, Cliona defeated the Ukrainian boxer Polina Cherenko in the final with Cliona’s win the third Gold Medal won by the Irish team at the championships and Ireland’s eighth medal in total with the team also winning one Sliver and four bronze.

Speaking after she arrived back in Gort, Cliona spoke to John Mulligan

John also spoke to Cliona’s father Richie, a former National and European Champion himself

The moment Cliona arrived back in Gort

Cliona and her brother Darragh