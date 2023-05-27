Etridge defeats Galway’s Joe Lyons in Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open

English golfer Tom Etridge spoke of his pride after he claimed a thrilling play-off victory over Joe Lyons (Galway) for the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open Championship.

The eventual winner carded a closing 70 to join Lyons on the top of the leaderboard and bring the drama to a play-off in Hermitage Golf Club.

The play-off continued into a second hole and when Lyons missed a four-foot putt, the 51-year-old Sunningdale star tapped in to seal a famous win.

“Much like the rest of my round, I didn’t hit the ball that well in the play-off but I managed to get it around,” said Etridge.

“I’m lucky, Joe didn’t hit a very good putt there and he will be disappointed. I’m sorry for him because he played well today. Unfortunately, that’s golf sometimes.

“I’m hugely proud to win. It’s a super event to get across the line. Just delighted, it was great fun. This is the first thing I’ve won this year. I won a couple of things last year but nothing like this. I’m very proud.”

Etridge was red hot with his putter all day and he needed it down the home stretch of his third round. 16 was the highlight when he had to chip out sideways onto the fairway after an errant tee shot, only to get up and down from 144 yards.

He holed crucial putts on 17 and 18 too to tie with Lyons on level par and send it to a play-off. Lyons shot six birdies in his round with his birdie on 18 securing a 68 and the clubhouse lead, only for Etridge to hold his nerve when the pressure came on.

The players halved their first play-off hole and when Lyons missed his short putt it was left for Etridge to seal the win.

“I just wanted to play my game and give myself a chance,” said Etridge.

“I didn’t start with a very good first round. I had five birdies and then a bunch of bogeys and started with a 74. So I knew yesterday I had to play well and get back into contention. I had a 69 which I thought would get me a little closer but didn’t expect to be one shot back which was lucky because some of the leaders didn’t have a great day.

“It gave me a decent chance and here I am on the last day. I didn’t hit the ball well but I managed to get up and down and got it around and that’s golf.”

T1 3Tom Etridge
Sunningdale Golf Club		EF-1746970213
T1 9Joe Lyons
Galway		EF-3717468213
3 2Eddie McCormack
Galway Bay		+4F+4707275217
T4 4Alan Condren
Greystones		+5F+3737174218
T4 5Jim Carvill
Banbridge		+5F+3697574218
T4 8 Alan Dowling
Hermitage gc		+5F+2687773218
T4 2Jody Fanagan
Milltown		+5F+4687575218
T4 3Stephen Jensen
Clandon Regis		+5F+4687575218
9 4Michael Crowley
Naas		+6F+2747273219
T10 5David Mulholland
Castlerock		+7F+6737077220
T10 6Noel Crawford
Mourne		+7F+2707773220
T10 8Steven Graham
East Sussex National		+7F+7697378220
T13 2David Kinneen
Galway Bay Golf Resort		+8F+3717674221
T13 2Karl Fitzsimons
Killeen		+8F+5697676221
15 12Shane Kenneally
Kinsale Golf Club		+9F+9687480222
T16 3Derek Basquill
Enniscrone		+11F+5757376224
T16 2Colin Cunningham
Carton House Golf Club		+11F+7737378224
T16 13Rupert Kellock
Sunningdale		+11F+3727874224
T19 17Christopher O’Connor
Corrstown g.c		+12F+2777573225
T19 1Jim Knoll
Rooster Run		+12F+6757377225
T21 26John O’Brien
Castlemartyr		+13F+1787672226
T21 14Alan Doherty
Corrstown gc		+13F+3787474226
T21 4Adrian Morrow
Portmarnock golf club		+13F+7777178226
T21 4John Mitchell
Tramore		+13F+5767476226
T21Barry Hobson
Malone		+13F+6757477226
T26 1Paul Wharton
Woodhall Spa		+14F+6757577227
T26 6Donal Hogan
Newlands GC		+14F+8747479227
T26 2Peter Sheehan
Ballybunion		+14F+7737678227
T26 3Tony Cleary
Woodstock		+14F+7737678227
T26 20Declan O’Neill
Grange		+14F+3728174227
T31 22Barry Forsyth
Castlewarden Golf club		+16F+4767875229
T31Walker Taylor
Cape Fear CC		+16F+7767578229
T31 1Patrick Madigan
Tramore		+16F+7767578229
T31 14David Hannis
Fairhaven		+16F+5757876229
T31 6Mark Clifford
Lucan		+16F+6757777229
T31 2Darragh Smith
Malahide		+16F+7727978229
T37 7Allan Cameron
Royal Dornoch		+17F+8787379230
T37 9Michael McCormick
West Middlesex Golf Club		+17F+9727880230
T39Mark Duffy
Naas		+18F+7797478231
T39 4Pat Lyons
Cork golf club		+18F+7777678231
T39 11Kieran McCarthy
Kinsale		+18F+6767877231
T39 17John McGinn
Laytown and Bettystown Golf Club		+18F+11747582231
T39 1Richard Guilfoyle
Kilkenny		+18F+8718179231
44 10Darryn Lowans
Dun Laoghaire		+19F+9787480232
T45 4John O’Sullivan
Fota island		+20F+8777779233
T45 7Tony Brannock
Newlands		+20F+8767879233
T47 7Oscar O’Herlihy
Basingstoke		+21F+10787581234
T47 7Alan McCabe
Hermitage		+21F+9767880234
T47 3Alan Moran
Tuam		+21F+10767781234
T50 9Frank Flynn
Laytown and Bettystown		+22F+11777682235
T50 8Tom Griffin
Crews hill		+22F+11777682235
T50 5Philip Davidson
Knock Golf Club		+22F+10757981235
T53 27Gerard O Sullivan
Tralee		+27F+19767490240
T53 3Shane Magee
Lurgan		+27F+15748086240
WDMichael Mercier
Jupiter Hills		7777WD154
WDEdward Ryan
Hermitage		7678WD154
CUTDavid Grainger
Hollywood Lakes Golf Club		+137877
CUT Leo Connolly
Wexford		+137877
CUTGeorge Nish
Portmarnock Golf Club		+137679
CUTDara O Neill
Wilmington NC		+148076
CUTEnda Brady
Headfort		+147878
CUTRobin Clark
Walton Heath Golf Club		+147779
CUTDavid Brabazon
Balbriggan		+147680
CUTDavid Walsh
Lisburn Golf Club		+147581
CUTDonal Casey
Hermitage		+147482
CUTMatthew Davey
Mourne		+158176
CUTEddie Lonergan
Greystones		+157978
CUTPeter McNeill
Woodbrook		+157879
CUTMark Collins
Killeencastle		+157879
CUTAlan Duffy
Royal Tara		+157780
CUTBrendan Healy
Ardee		+157780
CUTEoin McCormack
Naas Golf Club		+157780
CUTMichael Chambers
Royal Dublin		+157681
CUTRonan Culligan
Saucon Valley Country Club		+168177
CUTWilliam Donlon
Birr		+168177
CUTJerry Crean
Kinsale golf club		+167979
CUTGregg Sterritt
Rockmount		+167880
CUTAnthony Doyle
Castlerock		+167880
CUTWilliam Doggart
Clandeboye		+167682
CUTPatrick Mitchel
Holywood		+178178
CUTIan Smyth
Clandeboye		+178079
CUTBernard Lavery
Belvoir Park		+178079
CUTMick Ahern
Skerries		+177881
CUTHugh Smyth
Mourne golf club		+177782
CUT Paul Reilly
County Louth Golf Club		+177782
CUTAlan Lilley
Ballyclare		+177683
CUTRoy Connolly
European		+188674
CUTBrendan O’Driscoll
Berehaven		+188278
CUTJohn Kelly
Moyvalley		+188179
CUTEoin Murphy
Forrest Little		+188179
CUTKingsley Lewis
Skerries Golf Club		+188080
CUTGer Lynch
Portumna		+187981
CUTDamien Hanratty
Donabate		+187882
CUTAndrew Norrby
Lisburn		+198477
CUTCathair Conneely
Oughterard		+198279
CUTDon Coughlan
Douglas		+198180
CUTPatrick Higgins
Grange		+198180
CUTAlan Higgins
Royal Dublin		+208379
CUTChris Collins
Milltown		+208181
CUTMons Samuelsson
Lucan GC		+208181
CUT olm McIlroy
Holywood		+207983
CUTJohn Kelly
The heath		+207884
CUTPeter Early
Royal Dublin GC		+207785
CUTCon Donovan
The heath		+218479
CUTRichard Williams
Naas		+218281
CUTConor McAloon
County Louth		+228579
CUTPeter Morris
Douglas		+227985
CUTEmmet Staunton
Rosslare		+227985
CUTPaul Mooney
Millicent		+227886
CUTBarry OLeary
Greystones		+238184
CUTBrendan Ryan
Naas		+248482
CUTJoe Kennedy
Dooks		+248482
CUTMartin Hogan
Longford		+268385
CUTTim Griffin
Corballis links		+278782
CUTLiam Doran
County Louth		+278485
CUTJohn Garvey
Co.louth		+288783
CUTTom Hogan
Headfort		+288585
CUTTom Ogrady
Los Altos g&cc		+288288
CUTRory Timlin
Galway		+298586
CUTBrendan McDonnell
K Club		+308983
CUTVal Smyth
Co louth		+318786
CUTDes Egan
Moyvalley		+339085
CUTDean Klatt
Palmerstown House		+359384
CUTKeith Cooney
Castleknock		+399487
CUTMike Beaver
Indian Valley Golf Club		+408993
WDSean Alley
Tramore gc		75WD153
WDPat Murray
Tramore		76WD152
NRAndrew Atkinson
Windermere		77NR77
NRRichard Graham
Kilkeel		82NR82
NRKevin Knightly
Royal Dublin		NR8585
DNFSteve Donnelly
Corral de tierra		DNF
DNFJohn Duffy
Galway Bay		DNF

Irish Senior Men’s Open – 60-64

Pos.MovePlayerTotal
To Par
Gross		Thru
Today		To Par
Gross
Today		R1R2R3Total
Gross
1Steven Graham
East Sussex National		+7F+7697378220
2 1Rupert Kellock
Sunningdale		+11F+3727874224
3 1Barry Hobson
Malone		+13F+6757477226
4 1Paul Wharton
Woodhall Spa		+14F+6757577227
5 2Gerard O Sullivan
Tralee		+27F+19767490240
CUTDavid Brabazon
Balbriggan		+147680
CUTMichael Chambers
Royal Dublin		+157681
CUTWalker Taylor
Cape Fear CC		+16F+7767578
CUTDavid Hannis
Fairhaven		+16F+5757876
CUTJerry Crean
Kinsale golf club		+167979
CUTPat Lyons
Cork golf club		+18F+7777678
CUTTony Brannock
Newlands		+20F+8767879
CUTColm McIlroy
holywood		+207983
CUTJohn Kelly
The heath		+207884
CUTPeter Early
Royal Dublin GC		+207785
CUTFrank Flynn
Laytown and Bettystown		+22F+11777682
CUTPeter Morris
Douglas		+227985
CUTMartin Hogan
Longford		+268385
CUTShane Magee
Lurgan		+27F+15748086
CUTJohn Garvey
Co.louth		+288783
NRAndrew Atkinson
Windermere		77NR77
DNFSteve Donnelly
Corral de tierra		DNF

Irish Senior Men’s Open – 65-69

Pos.MovePlayerTotal
To Par
Gross		Thru
Today		To Par
Gross
Today		R1R2R3Total
Gross
1John Mitchell
Tramore		+13F+5767476226
2Oscar O’Herlihy
Basingstoke		+21F+10787581234
WDMichael Mercier
Jupiter Hills		7777WD154
CUTRobin Clark
Walton Heath Golf Club		+147779
CUTIan Smyth
Clandeboye		+178079
CUTMick Ahern
Skerries		+177881
CUTAlan Lilley
Ballyclare		+177683
CUTJohn Kelly
Moyvalley		+188179
CUTBarry OLeary
Greystones		+238184
CUTTim Griffin
Corballis links		+278782
CUTLiam Doran
County Louth		+278485
CUTBrendan McDonnell
K Club		+308983
NRKevin Knightly
Royal Dublin		NR8585

Irish Senior Men’s Open – 70+

Pos.MovePlayerTotal
To Par
Gross		Thru
Today		To Par
Gross
Today		R1R2R3Total
Gross
1 1Jim Knoll
Rooster Run		+12F+6757377225
2 1Adrian Morrow
Portmarnock golf club		+13F+7777178226
CUTWilliam Donlon
Birr		+168177
CUTHugh Smyth
Mourne golf club		+177782
CUTPatrick Higgins
Grange		+198180
CUTAlan Higgins
Royal Dublin		+208379
CUTTom Ogrady
Los Altos g&cc		+288288
CUTRory Timlin
Galway		+298586
CUTVal Smyth
Co louth		+318786
CUTDes Egan
Moyvalley		+339085
CUTMike Beaver
Indian Valley Golf Club		+408993

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR