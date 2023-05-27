Etridge defeats Galway’s Joe Lyons in Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open

English golfer Tom Etridge spoke of his pride after he claimed a thrilling play-off victory over Joe Lyons (Galway) for the Irish Senior Men’s Amateur Open Championship.
The eventual winner carded a closing 70 to join Lyons on the top of the leaderboard and bring the drama to a play-off in Hermitage Golf Club.
The play-off continued into a second hole and when Lyons missed a four-foot putt, the 51-year-old Sunningdale star tapped in to seal a famous win.
“Much like the rest of my round, I didn’t hit the ball that well in the play-off but I managed to get it around,” said Etridge.
“I’m lucky, Joe didn’t hit a very good putt there and he will be disappointed. I’m sorry for him because he played well today. Unfortunately, that’s golf sometimes.
“I’m hugely proud to win. It’s a super event to get across the line. Just delighted, it was great fun. This is the first thing I’ve won this year. I won a couple of things last year but nothing like this. I’m very proud.”
Etridge was red hot with his putter all day and he needed it down the home stretch of his third round. 16 was the highlight when he had to chip out sideways onto the fairway after an errant tee shot, only to get up and down from 144 yards.
He holed crucial putts on 17 and 18 too to tie with Lyons on level par and send it to a play-off. Lyons shot six birdies in his round with his birdie on 18 securing a 68 and the clubhouse lead, only for Etridge to hold his nerve when the pressure came on.
The players halved their first play-off hole and when Lyons missed his short putt it was left for Etridge to seal the win.
“I just wanted to play my game and give myself a chance,” said Etridge.
“I didn’t start with a very good first round. I had five birdies and then a bunch of bogeys and started with a 74. So I knew yesterday I had to play well and get back into contention. I had a 69 which I thought would get me a little closer but didn’t expect to be one shot back which was lucky because some of the leaders didn’t have a great day.
“It gave me a decent chance and here I am on the last day. I didn’t hit the ball well but I managed to get up and down and got it around and that’s golf.”
|T1
|3
|Tom Etridge
Sunningdale Golf Club
|E
|F
|-1
|74
|69
|70
|213
|T1
|9
|Joe Lyons
Galway
|E
|F
|-3
|71
|74
|68
|213
|3
|2
|Eddie McCormack
Galway Bay
|+4
|F
|+4
|70
|72
|75
|217
|T4
|4
|Alan Condren
Greystones
|+5
|F
|+3
|73
|71
|74
|218
|T4
|5
|Jim Carvill
Banbridge
|+5
|F
|+3
|69
|75
|74
|218
|T4
|8
| Alan Dowling
Hermitage gc
|+5
|F
|+2
|68
|77
|73
|218
|T4
|2
|Jody Fanagan
Milltown
|+5
|F
|+4
|68
|75
|75
|218
|T4
|3
|Stephen Jensen
Clandon Regis
|+5
|F
|+4
|68
|75
|75
|218
|9
|4
|Michael Crowley
Naas
|+6
|F
|+2
|74
|72
|73
|219
|T10
|5
|David Mulholland
Castlerock
|+7
|F
|+6
|73
|70
|77
|220
|T10
|6
|Noel Crawford
Mourne
|+7
|F
|+2
|70
|77
|73
|220
|T10
|8
|Steven Graham
East Sussex National
|+7
|F
|+7
|69
|73
|78
|220
|T13
|2
|David Kinneen
Galway Bay Golf Resort
|+8
|F
|+3
|71
|76
|74
|221
|T13
|2
|Karl Fitzsimons
Killeen
|+8
|F
|+5
|69
|76
|76
|221
|15
|12
|Shane Kenneally
Kinsale Golf Club
|+9
|F
|+9
|68
|74
|80
|222
|T16
|3
|Derek Basquill
Enniscrone
|+11
|F
|+5
|75
|73
|76
|224
|T16
|2
|Colin Cunningham
Carton House Golf Club
|+11
|F
|+7
|73
|73
|78
|224
|T16
|13
|Rupert Kellock
Sunningdale
|+11
|F
|+3
|72
|78
|74
|224
|T19
|17
|Christopher O’Connor
Corrstown g.c
|+12
|F
|+2
|77
|75
|73
|225
|T19
|1
|Jim Knoll
Rooster Run
|+12
|F
|+6
|75
|73
|77
|225
|T21
|26
|John O’Brien
Castlemartyr
|+13
|F
|+1
|78
|76
|72
|226
|T21
|14
|Alan Doherty
Corrstown gc
|+13
|F
|+3
|78
|74
|74
|226
|T21
|4
|Adrian Morrow
Portmarnock golf club
|+13
|F
|+7
|77
|71
|78
|226
|T21
|4
|John Mitchell
Tramore
|+13
|F
|+5
|76
|74
|76
|226
|T21
|–
|Barry Hobson
Malone
|+13
|F
|+6
|75
|74
|77
|226
|T26
|1
|Paul Wharton
Woodhall Spa
|+14
|F
|+6
|75
|75
|77
|227
|T26
|6
|Donal Hogan
Newlands GC
|+14
|F
|+8
|74
|74
|79
|227
|T26
|2
|Peter Sheehan
Ballybunion
|+14
|F
|+7
|73
|76
|78
|227
|T26
|3
|Tony Cleary
Woodstock
|+14
|F
|+7
|73
|76
|78
|227
|T26
|20
|Declan O’Neill
Grange
|+14
|F
|+3
|72
|81
|74
|227
|T31
|22
|Barry Forsyth
Castlewarden Golf club
|+16
|F
|+4
|76
|78
|75
|229
|T31
|–
|Walker Taylor
Cape Fear CC
|+16
|F
|+7
|76
|75
|78
|229
|T31
|1
|Patrick Madigan
Tramore
|+16
|F
|+7
|76
|75
|78
|229
|T31
|14
|David Hannis
Fairhaven
|+16
|F
|+5
|75
|78
|76
|229
|T31
|6
|Mark Clifford
Lucan
|+16
|F
|+6
|75
|77
|77
|229
|T31
|2
|Darragh Smith
Malahide
|+16
|F
|+7
|72
|79
|78
|229
|T37
|7
|Allan Cameron
Royal Dornoch
|+17
|F
|+8
|78
|73
|79
|230
|T37
|9
|Michael McCormick
West Middlesex Golf Club
|+17
|F
|+9
|72
|78
|80
|230
|T39
|–
|Mark Duffy
Naas
|+18
|F
|+7
|79
|74
|78
|231
|T39
|4
|Pat Lyons
Cork golf club
|+18
|F
|+7
|77
|76
|78
|231
|T39
|11
|Kieran McCarthy
Kinsale
|+18
|F
|+6
|76
|78
|77
|231
|T39
|17
|John McGinn
Laytown and Bettystown Golf Club
|+18
|F
|+11
|74
|75
|82
|231
|T39
|1
|Richard Guilfoyle
Kilkenny
|+18
|F
|+8
|71
|81
|79
|231
|44
|10
|Darryn Lowans
Dun Laoghaire
|+19
|F
|+9
|78
|74
|80
|232
|T45
|4
|John O’Sullivan
Fota island
|+20
|F
|+8
|77
|77
|79
|233
|T45
|7
|Tony Brannock
Newlands
|+20
|F
|+8
|76
|78
|79
|233
|T47
|7
|Oscar O’Herlihy
Basingstoke
|+21
|F
|+10
|78
|75
|81
|234
|T47
|7
|Alan McCabe
Hermitage
|+21
|F
|+9
|76
|78
|80
|234
|T47
|3
|Alan Moran
Tuam
|+21
|F
|+10
|76
|77
|81
|234
|T50
|9
|Frank Flynn
Laytown and Bettystown
|+22
|F
|+11
|77
|76
|82
|235
|T50
|8
|Tom Griffin
Crews hill
|+22
|F
|+11
|77
|76
|82
|235
|T50
|5
|Philip Davidson
Knock Golf Club
|+22
|F
|+10
|75
|79
|81
|235
|T53
|27
|Gerard O Sullivan
Tralee
|+27
|F
|+19
|76
|74
|90
|240
|T53
|3
|Shane Magee
Lurgan
|+27
|F
|+15
|74
|80
|86
|240
|WD
|–
|Michael Mercier
Jupiter Hills
|–
|–
|–
|77
|77
|WD
|154
|WD
|–
|Edward Ryan
Hermitage
|–
|–
|–
|76
|78
|WD
|154
|CUT
|–
|David Grainger
Hollywood Lakes Golf Club
|+13
|–
|78
|77
|–
|CUT
|–
| Leo Connolly
Wexford
|+13
|–
|78
|77
|–
|CUT
|–
|George Nish
Portmarnock Golf Club
|+13
|–
|76
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Dara O Neill
Wilmington NC
|+14
|–
|80
|76
|–
|CUT
|–
|Enda Brady
Headfort
|+14
|–
|78
|78
|–
|CUT
|–
|Robin Clark
Walton Heath Golf Club
|+14
|–
|77
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|David Brabazon
Balbriggan
|+14
|–
|76
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|David Walsh
Lisburn Golf Club
|+14
|–
|75
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Donal Casey
Hermitage
|+14
|–
|74
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Matthew Davey
Mourne
|+15
|–
|81
|76
|–
|CUT
|–
|Eddie Lonergan
Greystones
|+15
|–
|79
|78
|–
|CUT
|–
|Peter McNeill
Woodbrook
|+15
|–
|78
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Mark Collins
Killeencastle
|+15
|–
|78
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Alan Duffy
Royal Tara
|+15
|–
|77
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Brendan Healy
Ardee
|+15
|–
|77
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Eoin McCormack
Naas Golf Club
|+15
|–
|77
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Michael Chambers
Royal Dublin
|+15
|–
|76
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Ronan Culligan
Saucon Valley Country Club
|+16
|–
|81
|77
|–
|CUT
|–
|William Donlon
Birr
|+16
|–
|81
|77
|–
|CUT
|–
|Jerry Crean
Kinsale golf club
|+16
|–
|79
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Gregg Sterritt
Rockmount
|+16
|–
|78
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Anthony Doyle
Castlerock
|+16
|–
|78
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|William Doggart
Clandeboye
|+16
|–
|76
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Patrick Mitchel
Holywood
|+17
|–
|81
|78
|–
|CUT
|–
|Ian Smyth
Clandeboye
|+17
|–
|80
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Bernard Lavery
Belvoir Park
|+17
|–
|80
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Mick Ahern
Skerries
|+17
|–
|78
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Hugh Smyth
Mourne golf club
|+17
|–
|77
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
| Paul Reilly
County Louth Golf Club
|+17
|–
|77
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Alan Lilley
Ballyclare
|+17
|–
|76
|83
|–
|CUT
|–
|Roy Connolly
European
|+18
|–
|86
|74
|–
|CUT
|–
|Brendan O’Driscoll
Berehaven
|+18
|–
|82
|78
|–
|CUT
|–
|John Kelly
Moyvalley
|+18
|–
|81
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Eoin Murphy
Forrest Little
|+18
|–
|81
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Kingsley Lewis
Skerries Golf Club
|+18
|–
|80
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Ger Lynch
Portumna
|+18
|–
|79
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Damien Hanratty
Donabate
|+18
|–
|78
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Andrew Norrby
Lisburn
|+19
|–
|84
|77
|–
|CUT
|–
|Cathair Conneely
Oughterard
|+19
|–
|82
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Don Coughlan
Douglas
|+19
|–
|81
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Patrick Higgins
Grange
|+19
|–
|81
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Alan Higgins
Royal Dublin
|+20
|–
|83
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Chris Collins
Milltown
|+20
|–
|81
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Mons Samuelsson
Lucan GC
|+20
|–
|81
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
| olm McIlroy
Holywood
|+20
|–
|79
|83
|–
|CUT
|–
|John Kelly
The heath
|+20
|–
|78
|84
|–
|CUT
|–
|Peter Early
Royal Dublin GC
|+20
|–
|77
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Con Donovan
The heath
|+21
|–
|84
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Richard Williams
Naas
|+21
|–
|82
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Conor McAloon
County Louth
|+22
|–
|85
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Peter Morris
Douglas
|+22
|–
|79
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Emmet Staunton
Rosslare
|+22
|–
|79
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Paul Mooney
Millicent
|+22
|–
|78
|86
|–
|CUT
|–
|Barry OLeary
Greystones
|+23
|–
|81
|84
|–
|CUT
|–
|Brendan Ryan
Naas
|+24
|–
|84
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Joe Kennedy
Dooks
|+24
|–
|84
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Martin Hogan
Longford
|+26
|–
|83
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Tim Griffin
Corballis links
|+27
|–
|87
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Liam Doran
County Louth
|+27
|–
|84
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|John Garvey
Co.louth
|+28
|–
|87
|83
|–
|CUT
|–
|Tom Hogan
Headfort
|+28
|–
|85
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Tom Ogrady
Los Altos g&cc
|+28
|–
|82
|88
|–
|CUT
|–
|Rory Timlin
Galway
|+29
|–
|85
|86
|–
|CUT
|–
|Brendan McDonnell
K Club
|+30
|–
|89
|83
|–
|CUT
|–
|Val Smyth
Co louth
|+31
|–
|87
|86
|–
|CUT
|–
|Des Egan
Moyvalley
|+33
|–
|90
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Dean Klatt
Palmerstown House
|+35
|–
|93
|84
|–
|CUT
|–
|Keith Cooney
Castleknock
|+39
|–
|94
|87
|–
|CUT
|–
|Mike Beaver
Indian Valley Golf Club
|+40
|–
|89
|93
|–
|WD
|–
|Sean Alley
Tramore gc
|–
|–
|75
|WD
|153
|WD
|–
|Pat Murray
Tramore
|–
|–
|76
|WD
|152
|NR
|–
|Andrew Atkinson
Windermere
|–
|–
|77
|NR
|77
|NR
|–
|Richard Graham
Kilkeel
|–
|–
|82
|NR
|82
|NR
|–
|Kevin Knightly
Royal Dublin
|–
|–
|NR
|85
|85
|DNF
|–
|Steve Donnelly
Corral de tierra
|–
|–
|DNF
|–
|DNF
|–
|John Duffy
Galway Bay
|–
|–
|DNF
|–
Irish Senior Men’s Open – 60-64
|Pos.
|Move
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|Thru
Today
|To Par
Gross
Today
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
Gross
|1
|–
|Steven Graham
East Sussex National
|+7
|F
|+7
|69
|73
|78
|220
|2
|1
|Rupert Kellock
Sunningdale
|+11
|F
|+3
|72
|78
|74
|224
|3
|1
|Barry Hobson
Malone
|+13
|F
|+6
|75
|74
|77
|226
|4
|1
|Paul Wharton
Woodhall Spa
|+14
|F
|+6
|75
|75
|77
|227
|5
|2
|Gerard O Sullivan
Tralee
|+27
|F
|+19
|76
|74
|90
|240
|CUT
|–
|David Brabazon
Balbriggan
|+14
|–
|76
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Michael Chambers
Royal Dublin
|+15
|–
|76
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Walker Taylor
Cape Fear CC
|+16
|F
|+7
|76
|75
|78
|–
|CUT
|–
|David Hannis
Fairhaven
|+16
|F
|+5
|75
|78
|76
|–
|CUT
|–
|Jerry Crean
Kinsale golf club
|+16
|–
|79
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Pat Lyons
Cork golf club
|+18
|F
|+7
|77
|76
|78
|–
|CUT
|–
|Tony Brannock
Newlands
|+20
|F
|+8
|76
|78
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Colm McIlroy
holywood
|+20
|–
|79
|83
|–
|CUT
|–
|John Kelly
The heath
|+20
|–
|78
|84
|–
|CUT
|–
|Peter Early
Royal Dublin GC
|+20
|–
|77
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Frank Flynn
Laytown and Bettystown
|+22
|F
|+11
|77
|76
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Peter Morris
Douglas
|+22
|–
|79
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Martin Hogan
Longford
|+26
|–
|83
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Shane Magee
Lurgan
|+27
|F
|+15
|74
|80
|86
|–
|CUT
|–
|John Garvey
Co.louth
|+28
|–
|87
|83
|–
|NR
|–
|Andrew Atkinson
Windermere
|–
|–
|77
|NR
|77
|DNF
|–
|Steve Donnelly
Corral de tierra
|–
|–
|DNF
|–
Irish Senior Men’s Open – 65-69
|Pos.
|Move
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|Thru
Today
|To Par
Gross
Today
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
Gross
|1
|–
|John Mitchell
Tramore
|+13
|F
|+5
|76
|74
|76
|226
|2
|–
|Oscar O’Herlihy
Basingstoke
|+21
|F
|+10
|78
|75
|81
|234
|WD
|–
|Michael Mercier
Jupiter Hills
|–
|–
|–
|77
|77
|WD
|154
|CUT
|–
|Robin Clark
Walton Heath Golf Club
|+14
|–
|77
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Ian Smyth
Clandeboye
|+17
|–
|80
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Mick Ahern
Skerries
|+17
|–
|78
|81
|–
|CUT
|–
|Alan Lilley
Ballyclare
|+17
|–
|76
|83
|–
|CUT
|–
|John Kelly
Moyvalley
|+18
|–
|81
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Barry OLeary
Greystones
|+23
|–
|81
|84
|–
|CUT
|–
|Tim Griffin
Corballis links
|+27
|–
|87
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Liam Doran
County Louth
|+27
|–
|84
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Brendan McDonnell
K Club
|+30
|–
|89
|83
|–
|NR
|–
|Kevin Knightly
Royal Dublin
|–
|–
|NR
|85
|85
Irish Senior Men’s Open – 70+
|Pos.
|Move
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|Thru
Today
|To Par
Gross
Today
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
Gross
|1
|1
|Jim Knoll
Rooster Run
|+12
|F
|+6
|75
|73
|77
|225
|2
|1
|Adrian Morrow
Portmarnock golf club
|+13
|F
|+7
|77
|71
|78
|226
|CUT
|–
|William Donlon
Birr
|+16
|–
|81
|77
|–
|CUT
|–
|Hugh Smyth
Mourne golf club
|+17
|–
|77
|82
|–
|CUT
|–
|Patrick Higgins
Grange
|+19
|–
|81
|80
|–
|CUT
|–
|Alan Higgins
Royal Dublin
|+20
|–
|83
|79
|–
|CUT
|–
|Tom Ogrady
Los Altos g&cc
|+28
|–
|82
|88
|–
|CUT
|–
|Rory Timlin
Galway
|+29
|–
|85
|86
|–
|CUT
|–
|Val Smyth
Co louth
|+31
|–
|87
|86
|–
|CUT
|–
|Des Egan
Moyvalley
|+33
|–
|90
|85
|–
|CUT
|–
|Mike Beaver
Indian Valley Golf Club
|+40
|–
|89
|93