Entries opened for 2022 Rás Tailteann

Cáirde Rás Tailteann have announced the opening of entries for domestic Irish club and county riders only.



Effective immediately, entries are open.



Teams can be entered by clicking on the following link:



https://eventmaster.ie/event/DPqASmAcJr



Entries are per team only. The event is not open to individuals, though individual riders will be catered

for as part of composite, regional or provincial teams.

One person, can enter a team of 5 riders.



The manager doing the entries will need to complete the entry for the team in one sitting.



In order to ensure a successful team entry, the following will be needed:

Team Manager full name:

Email address

Mobile phone no.

Emergency Contact details:

Emergency contact name

Emergency contact phone no.

Team details:

Team name

Team County

Rider Details:

The full name of each of the individual 5 riders

Each riders correct date of birth

Each riders 2022 Irish licence number

Each riders full UCI ID

Fee:

The cost of team entry is € 600 plus a service charge levied by Eventmaster of € 36 per team, payable in full. I.e., € 120 per rider + fee.

Please note:

• A maximum of 2 x A3 riders are allowed per team.

• Amendments to rider names can be made at a later date.

• Final decisions on entries will remain with the organisers.

Due to significant international interest. Cáirde Rás Tailteann encourages domestic teams to register without delay to ensure team berths in the 2022 event. Entry portal will close on 16th May, sooner should the event be fully subscribed.

Cáirde Rás Tailteann will be shortly begin announcing details of confirmed teams travelling to the 2022 event from abroad.

The Route

The 67th edition of the race will again travel clockwise around Ireland with stage finishes in Horse and

Jockey, Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna, Kilbeggan, before starting the final stage in Kinnegad to the

finishing circuit in seaside town of Blackrock, Co. Louth. Riders will cover 756km with 8 categorised climbs which will act as a platform for attacking riders to battle it out for the coveted Rás yellow jersey.