Entries open for 2022 Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8k in August

Galway City Harriers have announced that the 36th edition of the Streets of Galway 8k road race will take place Saturday 6th August at 7pm.

Since its inception in 1986 the event has grown into one of the most prestigious road races in the country, yet remains true to its original motto of Sport for All, as many locals and visitors take on the event year in year out. The event will bring thousands of participants onto the streets of our city and suburbs into what is a fantastic event for the city.

This event is the jewel in the crown of road races in the West and tours through the famous City of the Tribes.The race route starts at Grattan Road beside South Park in the city and takes in many of the sights of Galway city. including the Spanish Arch, Eyre Square, the landmark Galway Cathedral and NUI Galway, and routes out towards Salthill, past Pearse Stadium and then back in the ‘Prom’ along Galway Bay for a fast section into the finish at the historic Claddagh.

David Glynn joined Gerry Murphy on Sunday Afternoon to talk about this year’s event:

Event details and schedule

The 2022 Galway Clinic Streets of Galway 8km, organised by local club Galway City Harriers, which takes place this year on Sat 6th August at 7pm.

An Early Bird entry will be available for €20 unitil June 6th plus processing fee..

A standard entry-fee of €25 will apply from the 7th of June plus processing fee and includes a superb race tee shirt, number and chip timing and an opportunity to race the Streets of Irelands friendliest city.

This year we are once again delighted to have the Galway Clinic as the Streets of Galway 8k race sponsor. The Galway Clinic, is a Galway institution and is a major health provider and employer for the city and county, The Clinic aims to improve the health and quality of life of the individuals and communities its serves, and to promote health and wellbeing across society.

REGISTER NOW