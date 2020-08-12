Enter Season Ticket Lotto Draw For Galway United’s Game With Longford Town

Galway United Season Ticket holders can register their interest in attending the Tribesmen’s upcoming league game against Longford Town tomorrow night at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The deadline for applications for the Longford game is 10.00pm TONIGHT!

53 Season Tickets holders will be chosen at random in a lotto draw and the winners will be informed directly.

We remind supporters that Season Ticket holders under-18 are not permitted to attend the games at the moment and Season Ticket transfers to other supporters are not permitted.

Season Ticket holders can enter the lottery draw to attend the Longford game on www.galwayunitedfc.ie