Energia League Mens and Women’s Fixtures Announced For 2024/25 Season

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland League have been announced with the season beginning for both Corinthians and Galwegians on Saturday the 21st of September.

Corinthians and Galwegians, both promoted last season, will start with interesting ties against Ballymena and Skerries.

Corinthians, who were promoted to Division 2A will be away for their opening game of the new season with the game at Eaton Park.

Galwegians, promoted to Division 2B, will be at home for their opening game at Crowley Park.

The other Connacht teams in the Energia League, Buccaneers are in Division 2A along with Corinthians and their opening game is at home to Instonians while Sligo are in 2B along with Galwegians and they will begin their season away to UL Bohemians.

The Women’s Division kicks off the following weekend, on Saturday 28, September with Galwegians at home for their first game of the season against Ballincollig kicking off at 5pm.