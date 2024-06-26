Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

Energia League Mens and Women’s Fixtures Announced For 2024/25 Season

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland League have been announced with the season beginning for both Corinthians and Galwegians on Saturday the 21st of September.

Corinthians and Galwegians, both promoted last season, will start with interesting ties against Ballymena and Skerries.

Corinthians, who were promoted to Division 2A will be away for their opening game of the new season with the game at Eaton Park.

Galwegians, promoted to Division 2B, will be at home for their opening game at Crowley Park.

The other Connacht teams in the Energia League, Buccaneers are in Division 2A along with Corinthians and their opening game is at home to Instonians while Sligo are in 2B along with Galwegians and they will begin their season away to UL Bohemians.

The Women’s Division kicks off the following weekend, on Saturday 28, September with Galwegians at home for their first game of the season against Ballincollig kicking off at 5pm.

The Fixtures for both Corinthians and Galwegians Men for the coming season are:

Galway Corinthians RFC

2024

Saturday 21st September – Away to Ballymena – 2.30pm

Saturday 28th September – Home to Greystones – 2.30pm

Saturday 5th October – Away to Navan – 2.30pm

Saturday 19th October – Home to Old Crescent – 2.30pm

Saturday 26th October – Home to Instonians – 2.30pm

Saturday 9th November – Away to MU Barnhall – 2.30pm

Saturday 16th November – Home to Cashel – 2.30pm

Saturday December 7th – Away to Banbridge – 2.30pm

Saturday December 14th – Home to Buccaneers – 2.30pm

2025

Saturday January 11th – Away to Buccaneers – 2.30pm

Saturday January 18th – Home to Banbridge – 2.30pm

Saturday January 25th – Away to Cashel – 2.30pm

Saturday February 8th – Home to MU Barnhall – 2.30pm

Saturday February 15th – Away to Instonians – 2.30pm

Saturday March 1st – Away to Old Crescent – 2.30pm

Saturday March 22nd – Home to Navan – 2.30pm

Saturday March 29th – Away to Greystones – 2.30pm

Saturday April 5th – Home to Ballymena – 2.30pm

 

Galwegians

2024

Saturday 21st September – Home to Skerries – 2.30pm

Saturday 28th September – Away to Rainey – 2.30pm

Saturday 5th October – Home to Clogher Valley – 2.30pm

Saturday 19th October – Away to Wanderers – 2.30pm

Saturday 26th October – Away to Malone – 2.30pm

Saturday 9th November – Home to UL Bohemians – 2.30pm

Saturday 16th November – Away to Dungannon – 2.30pm

Saturday December 7th – Home to Malahide – 2.30pm

Saturday December 14th – Away to Sligo – 2.30pm

2025

Saturday January 11th – Home to Sligo – 2.30pm

Saturday January 18th – Away to Malahide – 2.30pm

Saturday January 25th – Home to Dungannon – 2.30pm

Saturday February 8th – Away to UL Bohemians – 2.30pm

Saturday February 15th – Home to Malone – 2.30pm

Saturday March 1st – Home to Wanderers – 2.30pm

Saturday March 22nd – Away to Clogher Valley – 2.30pm

Saturday March 29th – Home to Rainey – 2.30pm

Saturday April 5th – Away to Skerries – 2.30pm

 

The Fixtures for  Galwegians Women for the coming season are:

2024

Saturday 28th September – Home to Ballincollig – 5pm

Saturday 5th October – Away to Wicklow – 5pm

Saturday 19th October – Home to Cooke – 5pm

Saturday 26th October – Home to Tullow – 5pm

Saturday 9th November – Away to Suttonians – 5pm

Saturday 16th November – Home to Railway Union – 5pm

Saturday 23rd November – Away to Blackrock College – 5pm

Saturday December 7th – Away to Old Belvedere – 5pm

Saturday December 14th – Home to UL Bohemians – 5pm

2025

Saturday January 11th – Away to UL Bohemians – 5pm

Saturday January 18th – Home to Old Belvedere – 5pm

Saturday January 25th – Home to Blackrock College – 5pm

Saturday February 8th – Away to Railway Union – 5pm

Saturday February 15th – Home to Suttonians – 5pm

Saturday March 1st – Away to Tullow – 5pm

Saturday March 8th – Away to Cooke – 5pm

Saturday March 15th – Home to Wicklow – 5pm

Saturday March 29th – Away to Ballincollig – 5pm

 

 

