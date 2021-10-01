Energia League begins this Weekend

Following a long lay off due to the Pandemic, Senior Rugby Clubs in Connacht can once again look forward to competitive action on a national scale with the resumption of the Energia All-Ireland League.

For the clubs in the province, four of them will be playing in Division Two B with Buccaneers playing their rugby in Division Two A

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – DIVISION 2B:

ROUND 1: Saturday, October 2

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE v GALWAY CORINTHIANS, Stradbrook

Galway Corinthians got a timely boost in their final Connacht Senior League game, as a late penalty from out-half Dylan Keane saw them defeat Sligo 19-17.

Returning home to Galway last year, former Connacht lock Peter Claffey will make his presence felt for JP Cooney’s men. Ex-Ireland Sevens international Josh Rowland is a canny addition to the backs.

James ‘Jesus’ Fennelly, the former Trinity favourite, leads the list of new signings at Blackrock, with the likes of back rowers Matthew Cosgrove and Colm Gallagher looking to ‘kick on’ after the Covid-cancelled season.

GALWEGIANS v BALLINA, Crowley Park

A mouth-watering Connacht derby certainly whets the appetite for the return of Energia All-Ireland League rugby to Glenina. Galwegians are now coached by former prop Ja Naughton.

Determined to get the best out of his squad, Naughton said: “I’ve seen some great potential in these young players coming through and we have some experienced players to help guide them too.”

Ballina were comprehensive 33-12 winners over ‘Wegians recently, on the way to winning the Connacht Senior League. Billy McVann, Darragh Whyte, Ronan Molloy, Ian West and Patrick Howley were their try scorers.

SLIGO v WANDERERS, Hamilton Park

The Sligo ship is now steered by Brazilian international out-half Josh Reeves, who is originally from New Zealand. He has been appointed as player-coach, with fellow Kiwi Simon Galvan looking after the forwards.

Coincidentally, the 31-year-old Reeves played for Wanderers, Saturday’s first round visitors, in the All-Ireland League back in 2011/12.

Eoin Sheriff continues in charge of the Chaps, who have already booked their place in the Leinster Senior League Division 2 final. Their last trip to Strandhill, back in October 2018, ended in a 28-20 victory.

ENERGIA MEN’S ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE – DIVISION 2A:

ROUND 1: Saturday, October 2

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BUCCANEERS v CASHEL, Dubarry Park

Former Connacht and Nottingham forward Danny Qualter is back with Buccaneers. It is a mostly youthful squad at Kolo Kiripati’s disposal ahead of his league bow as head coach.

South African youngster Tabo Maree will add further grunt up front, and it will be needed against a Cashel side that are always formidable at set-piece time.

Cashel have put together a very good Munster Senior Cup run – beating both Shannon (18-17) and Nenagh (10-7) – with powerful number 8 Mikey Wilson scoring two tries.