16 September 2024

Energia All Ireland League Kicks Off This Week

The first matches of the Energia AIL season will kick off this weekend with the Men’s Divisions in action. Galway sides Corinthians RFC compete in Division 2A, taking on Ballymena at Eaton Park, Co. Antrim at 2.30pm on Saturday, 21st September. While in Division 2B, Galwegians who have made their way back to the division following a one-year spell in 2C will face Skerries in Crowley Park on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The following week sees the first of the Women’s Divisons starting, the only Galway side being Galwegians. The ladies in blue will start their league campaign at home to Ballincollig at 5pm on Saturday, 28th September.

