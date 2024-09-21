Emma Slevin wins Gold at Northern European Gymnastics Championships

Women’s Team gold, Men’s Team silver plus All Around gold for Renmore’s Emma Slevin and bronze for Halle Hilton at the first day of the 2024 Northern Europeans at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena.

Today marked the first day of the first podium level international event to be hosted in Ireland with this event being used by Gymnastics Ireland as a showcase for a regular international in Dublin. The Irish women claimed an impressive team gold with a score of 197.900 in the competition with Emma Slevin the All Round winner of the competition, Halle Hilton finished in 3rd position and Lily Russell just 2 places behind in 5th position.

The Irish men’s artistic gymnastics team also performed well finishing in 2nd position with a score of 309.650 behind Norway with Sweeden placed 3rd position.

Competition continues tomorrow with the individual apparatus finals with 6 Irish gymnasts qualified for tomorrows Men’s apparatus finals and 5 Irish women for tomorrows women’s apparatus finals.

Full results of the Irish delegation in the All-Around and Teams Finals today as follows:

Women’s

All Around:

Emma Slevin 50.600 placed 1st

Halle Hilton 49.250 placed 3rd

Lily Russell 49.050 placed 5th

Mimi Moloney 47.700 placed 9th

Eve McGibbon 47.100 placed 13th

Caoilfhionn Inglis 45.200 placed 21st

Teams:

Ireland 197.900 placed 1st

Men’s

All Around:

James Hickey 76.400 placed 10th

Adam Steele 75.650 placed 15th

Niall Hooton 75.600 placed 16th

Michael Carson 74.900 placed 18th

Oisin O’Connell 50.550 placed 39th

Teams:

Ireland 309.650