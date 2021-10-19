Emma Slevin makes history at World Gymnastics Championships in Japan

Claregalway’s Emma Slevin has made history again by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for the coveted All Around finals of the World Gymnastics Championships. Emma placed 21st with a score of 50.165 this morning in Japan. with the top 24 gymnasts in the world through to the AA final which will take place on Thursday 21st October at 6.30am Irish time.

Slevin already made history in May of this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for All Around Finals in a European Gymnastics Championships with this competition being the first in her Paris 2024 campaign. Emma scored 11.466 on Balance Beam, even with an unfortunate fall; 12.466 on Floor; 12.700 on Uneven Bars and finally 13.533 on Vault giving an AA score of 50.165.

Speaking from Japan, Emma commented:

‘I’m very happy with my performance today and it was actually a very enjoyable experience as well. I felt confident out there and despite a few small mistakes I’m very proud of how I did. I have a great team around me that support me all the way and helped me prepare for this competition. Overall it was a great experience and I’m super excited for the final.’

Gymnastics Ireland’s Women’s National Performance Coach, Sally Batley said:

‘It has been a fantastic opportunity to compete out here in Japan, it’s one more competition under our belts where we’ve gained great experience on the international field. We’re looking forward to the final, we have a few focus points to work on but most importantly we want to absorb this experience, enjoy it and show off Emma’s hard work. It’s a great way to finish off the year, I’m incredibly proud of her.’

Sally Johnson, Gymnastics Ireland Performance and Technical Manager said:

‘Congratulations to Emma making us all so proud becoming the first Irish gymnast to make a World All Around final. Emma composed herself superbly after beam following an unfortunate fall to finish the other 3 pieces cleanly. She has been training extremely well has been incredibly focused with a very positive attitude. Emma and her coach devised a well-structured preparation program coming into these World Championships and it is great to see all the hard work pay off! Looking forward to the final! A special thanks to Rachel Wyer our physio and the our Sport Ireland athlete support team.’

Speaking of Emma’s achievement, Gymnastics Ireland CEO Mr. Ciaran Gallagher said:

‘Ireland’s first European All-Around Finalist in May and now our first World Championships All-Around Finalist! Emma has broken into coveted Top 24 AA gymnasts in the world – to say we are proud is an understatement!!! Huge congratulations to Emma, her coach Sally Batley and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. Congratulations also to Emma’s family and all at Renmore Gymnastics Club in Galway. What a start to her Paris 2024 campaign…’

Up next is Rhys McClenaghan who also made history for Ireland this year by becoming the first Irish gymnast to compete at an Olympic final will compete at the qualifiers on Pommel Horse tomorrow, Wednesday 20thOctober at 3.10pm local time, 7.10am Irish time.

Finals Schedule:

Thursday 21st Oct: Women’s All-Around final – from 6.30pm local time/10.30am Irish time

Saturday 23rd Oct: Pommel Horse Final at 6pm local time/10am Irish time

For live scores and how to follow visit: https://www.gymnastics.sport/site/news/displaynews.php?idNews=3337