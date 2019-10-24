Ellen Power voted Connacht Ladies Football Young Player of the Year

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to confirm the 2019 winners of the Provincial Young Player of the Year awards.

The Connacht winner is Galway’s Ellen Power, from the Moycullen club, who sparkled at midfield and won the Player of the Match award in July when Galway defeated Meath to claim a third successive All-Ireland U16 A title.

A former county and provincial club championship winner with the Moycullen Ladies, Ellen was also a member of the Galway side that won Connacht and All-Ireland U14 A titles in 2017. Ellen’s U16 A successes with her county in 2019 made it two-in-a-row for this talented young player, who featured off the bench in the 2018 All-Ireland U16 A Final victory over Kerry.