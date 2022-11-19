Ellen Moran is named Galway Crystal Tribal Games Athlete of the Month for September

Ellen Moran is the Galway Crystal Tribal Games Athlete of the Month for September.

Ellen,a Westport native won the Provinces most prestigious Open Cross Country race at the Castlegar AC Open Cross Country ,which took place at the famous Ballybrit racecourse in Galway this September.

Ellen was the First lady home in a high standard race,while representing her club Galway City Harriers.She has been consistently a top performer in Connacht and beyond in the last number of years,over Country,road and Track,placing 3rd in the National intermediate Cross country earlier this year and also a serial winner on the road racing circuit.

Pictured is Ian Egan from the Tribal Games committee presenting Ellen with her Galway Crystal Glasses from their unique wine glass range.

Ian himself is no stranger to the podium at national level over the Cross country terrain and also has a World Masters Team Silver from Malaga in 2018,amongst a long list of Running accomplishments and accolades,over a highly distinguished career.

Ellen will next Race at the All Ireland senior Cross country in Rosapena Resort in Donegal on Sunday 20th November. Making up a very strong Galway City Harriers ladies team and also hoping to feature as part of a Galway County Team,as both clubs and Counties hope for success in Donegal.

The Galway Crystal Tribal Games Athlete of the Month awards are for outstanding performances by an athlete and awarded by the The Tribal Games committee.

The Tribal Games is a Athletics ireland permitted event that takes places in numerous venues in County Galway in June/July/August for the last 6 years. The Tribal Running committee will soon announce more race dates and information for the GOAL CHRISTMAS MILE and also the GALWAY CROSS COUNTRY SERIES, in association with our charity partners GOAL and our new Athlete Benevolent fund,to make athletics financially accessible for all in society.