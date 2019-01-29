Current track
Elite Teams Have Advantage In Terms Of Strength And Conditioning – Bonnar

29 January 2019

Carlow Manager Colm Bonnar feels that teams like Galway have an advantage in terms of strength and conditioning as his team continue their preparations for their National Hurling League Game with Galway on Sunday in Netwatch Cullen Park.

In their opening game against Dublin on Saturday evening last, Carlow led by 0-11 to 1-6 at Half Time before being overhauled by Mattie Kenny’s charges with Dublin winning in the end by 3-15 to 0-18.

Speaking to Brendan Hennessy, the Tipperary All Ireland winning player said that they are learning from games like last Saturday evening…

https://galwaybayfmsports.podbean.com/mf/play/ezhzqw/Colm_Bonnar_Carlow_Manager.mp3

