Eleven Galway Boxers go for gold at National Boy 1 and 2 finals this weekend

Eleven Galway boxers will be aiming to win national titles this weekend with the Semi-Finals and Finals of the Boy 1 and 2 Championships.

All Semi-Finals and Finals will be held in Driminagh Boxing Club in Dublin.

However, the IABA announced this afternoon that due to the latest government restrictions that came into place on, the remaining stages will be spectator free.

This means that only the boxers, their coaches and the Championship officials can attend the venue.

No parents, siblings or relatives will be allowed entry.

All coaches and officials must provide their EU Digital COVID Certificate (vaccine or recovery certificate) prior to gaining admittance to the venue.

The Boy 2 Semi-Finals will be held on Friday evening starting at 6pm with Levi Mongan of Olympic first up against Callum Cummins at 56Kg. If he wins, he will fight either Pat Quilligan or Dylan Rockett in the final on Sunday.

Then on Saturday, the Boy 1 Finals start at 3pm. The first Galway boxer into the ring will be Tom McAleer of Oughterard who faces Mikey McDonagh in the 35kg Division. He will be followed by Alex Delaney of Galway who faces Caleb Walsh at 37Kg. Next up is Bernie McDonagh of Galway who takes on Francis Regan at 46Kg. Olympic’s Michael Sweeney will be the next to go when he fights William Heaphy at 54Kg. John McDonagh of Galway takes on Senan Kennedy at 62Kg and following him will be Jamie Barrett of Titans who takes on Michael Downey at 74Kg.

Callum Barrett of Olympic Boxing Clubhas been awarded the 80Kg title following a walkover.

Sunday’s Boy 2 Finals start at 11am with the first Galway boxer in the ring being Bradley McDonagh of Olympic who faces Harvey Cochrane in the 40Kg Division. He will be followed by Paddy McAleer of Oughterard who takes on Christian Doyle at 43Kg and Eddie Corcoran of Olympic will be the last Galway boxer in a national final when he takes on Ballina’s Christian Sweeney at 44.5Kg.

The full schedule is…

Friday December 10th

Boy 2 Semi-Finals, beginning at 6pm

48kg James Hayden (Crumlin) V Willie Donoghue (Templemore) 48kg David Tennyson (Dungloe) V Francis McCullagh (McCullaghs) 50kg Sean Maughan (Ballina) V Max Finn (Gorey) 50kg Martin McDonagh (Rathkeale V Conor Whitehouse (Cookstown) 52kg Arthur Doherty (Phoenix A) V Jim Mongans (OLOL) 52kg Joe Cunningham (St Josephs U) V Charlie Sweeney (Gurteen) 54kg Sean Henderson (Golden Star U) V Callum McFall (Townland) 54kg Kaylen Paisley (Ballybrack) V John Donoghue (Olympic L) 56kg Callum Cummins (Sacred Heart D) V Levi Mongan (Olympic C) 56kg Pat Quilligan (Saviours Crystal) V Dylan Rockett (Tramore) 59kg Ben Reid (Tolerton) V Eamon Maguire (Claremorris) 59kg Brodric Abdudiore (Jobstown) V Cody Johnston (Holy Trinity) 62kg Tiernan Donnelly (Golden Star U) V Finlay Niblock (Banbridge) 65kg Michael Stokes (Antrim) V Joe Joyce (Sparticus) 68kg Ali Cosgrove (Patsy Quinn) V Martin Keenan (Glen) 68kg Brian Ward (Gurteen) V Jamie Kennedy (Gorey) 72kg Johnny Doherty (Baldoyle) V Ruairi Fitzsimmons (Immaculata A) 76kg Lewis Hackett (Clonmel) V Tom Ward (Ballyhaunis) 76kg Chulainn (McDonnell (Whitechurch) V Jordie Cooke (Gleann)

Saturday December 11th

Boy 1 finals, beginning at 3pm:

29kg Jude Reilly (Immaculata A) V David Quigley (Cove) 31kg Conal Dunlop (St Pauls A) V Taylor Parke (Raphoe) 33kg Kristian Jubani (Crumlin) V Lee Largey Snodden (Immaculata A) 35kg Tom McAleer (Oughterard) V Mikey (McDonagh (Avona) 37kg Alex Delaney (Galway) V Kaleb Walsh (Wexford CBS) 38.5kg David Nevin (Monkstown) V Callum McAlinden (Banbridge) 40kg Ronan McBreaty (Two Castles) V Owen McCann (Saints) 41.5kg Faustas Gudiatis (Claremorris) V Liam Waters (Riverstown) 43kg Jimmy O’Brien (Kanturk) V Jason Donoghue (Olympic L) 44.5kg Kai Daynes (Immaculata A) V Daithi Kelly (Frenchpark) 46kg Bernie McDonagh (Galway) V Francis Regan (Immaculata) 48kg James Rooney (Gleann) V Tadgh McCarthy (Crumlin) 50kg Padraig Scott (Glengormley) V Kingston Olumva (Riverstown) 52kg Darragh Ryan (Drimnagh) V Cameron Pearse (St Michaels Athy) 54kg William Heaphy (Leeside Lough) V Micheal Sweeney (Olympic C) 56kg Shane Duke (Dukes) V Jack Gorman (St Monicas) 59kg David Faulkner V Anthony Crickard (Holy Trinity) 62kg Senan Kennedy (Cabra) V John McDonagh (Galway) 65kg Aidan O’Connell (Paulstown) V Simon McDonagh (St Annes) 68kg Danny Hogan (Mulhuddart) W/O 74kg Jamie Barrett (Titans) V Michael Downey (Muskerry) 80kg Callum Barrett (Olympic C) W/O 86kg Reuben Kehoe (Wexford CBS) W/O 51kg Frances Bergin (Castlerea) V Paige Nickles (Banbridge) 53kg Mikayla Heapes (Jobstown) V Saoirse Walsh (Northside) 63kg Madina Bagirova (Smithfield) V Ellie Sinnott (South East)

Sunday December 12th

Boy 2 finals, beginning at 11am