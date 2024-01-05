Electric Ireland Celebrates the Return of the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships

Electric Ireland has teamed up with six intercounty Camogie and GAA stars to look ahead to the upcoming matches and rivalries across the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships.

Through its #FirstClassRivals campaign, Electric Ireland will continue to celebrate the unexpected alliances that form between county rivals as they come together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles across Camogie and GAA.

Despite being bound to their county through a traditional allegiance, intercounty camogie stars Emma Manogue (TUD & Kilkenny) and Kerrie Finnegan (TUD & Dublin) will put their rivalries to one side as they seek to defend their first ever Electric Ireland Ashbourne Cup title. Likewise, intercounty footballers Sean Kelly (University of Galway & Galway) and Ryan O’Donoghue (University of Galway & Mayo), and intercounty hurlers Mark Rodgers (UL & Clare) and TJ Brennan (UL & Galway) will look to set conventional competition aside as they work towards Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon titles in 2024 with their college sides.

Ryan O’Donoghue had a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

In the first round of Sigerson Cup action, University of Galway take on TUD while UL have been drawn in a group with ATU Galway and TUS Mid-West for their Fitzgibbon Cup campaign. The Ashbourne Cup action is already underway with TUD facing DCU in round 2 in the new year. The draw for the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships took place on 27th November 2023 and 5th December 2023 respectively.

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin, said: “It is with great excitement that we look ahead to the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships. We wish all colleges and participants the best of luck. These championships are fantastic, showcasing the skill and drama of our game, an important part of our games calendar. We look forward to what will no doubt be a thrilling conclusion to this year’s Championships, which has been made all the more exciting with Electric Ireland’s continued support.”

Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, said: “The return of the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships is always a very exciting opening to the GAA year and I have no doubt this year will be the very same. We look forward to seeing these competitions reach new heights throughout the 2024 season and wish the very best of luck to all of the colleges involved.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group PR and Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to welcome back the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships and Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships for another season. Once again, we look to celebrate the strong bonds formed between these players as they set long-established rivalries aside and come together in pursuit of a common goal.”

Through the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Leagues and Championships sponsorship and along with the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level sponsorship, Electric Ireland is continuing to build on their commitment to young Irish talent across Gaelic Games.

Follow the Championships and be a part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #FirstClassRivals.

