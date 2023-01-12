Electric Ireland celebrates the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships

Pictured is University College Dublin Camogie players, Clodagh McIntyre and Kate Kirwan, as Electric Ireland teams up with six intercounty Camogie and GAA stars to look ahead to the upcoming matches and rivalries across the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships. Through its #FirstClassRivals campaign, Electric Ireland will continue to celebrate the unexpected alliances that form between county rivals as they come together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles across Camogie and GAA. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Electric Ireland has today teamed up with six intercounty Camogie and GAA stars to look ahead to the upcoming matches and rivalries across the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships. Through its #FirstClassRivals campaign, Electric Ireland will continue to celebrate the unexpected alliances that form between county rivals as they come together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles across Camogie and GAA.

Despite being bound to their county through a traditional allegiance, intercounty camogie stars Kate Kirwan (UCD & Wexford) and Clodagh McIntyre (UCD & Tipperary) will put their rivalries to one side as they seek to win the prestigious Electric Ireland Ashbourne Cup. Likewise, intercounty footballers Eoghan McLaughlin (UL & Mayo) and Jack Glynn (UL & Galway), and intercounty hurlers Adrian Mullen (DCU DÉ & Kilkenny) and Andrew Dunphy (DCU DÉ & Dublin) will look to set conventional competition aside as they work towards to Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon titles in 2023 with their college sides.

In the first round of Sigerson Cup action, UL triumphed over UCC setting up a Round 2A clash with TU Dublin. DCU will kick off their Fitzgibbon campaign against Mary Immaculate College Limerick, while the Ashbourne Cup is already underway. The draw for the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Leagues and Championships took place on 3 November 2022 and 14 December 2022 respectively and the full schedule of fixtures can be viewed at the links below:

Electric Ireland will once again live stream a selection of games in 2023 following the success of live streaming the competitions in previous years. Follow @electricireland across social media to find out what matches will be streamed this season.

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin, said: “It is with great excitement that we look ahead to the remaining matches of the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships. We have already seen a magnificent display of talent so far this season and look forward to what will no doubt be a thrilling conclusion to this year’s Championships, made all the more exciting by the recent announcement of our new partnership with Electric Ireland.”

Uachtarán CLG, Larry McCarthy, said: “The return of the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Leagues and Championships is always a wonderful start to the GAA calendar and I have no doubt this year will be the very same. We look forward to seeing these competitions reach new heights throughout the 2023 season and wish all the competing colleges the very best of luck.”

Sarah Sharkey, Group PR and Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to welcome back the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships for this season, along with the exciting addition of the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships. We look forward to once again celebrating the strong bonds formed between these players as they set long-established rivalries aside and come together in pursuit of a common goal. As we look ahead to the 2023 season, we have no doubt of the excellent standard that these young players will display across the Championships.”

Through the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Leagues and Championships sponsorship, along with the recent announcement of the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level and Minor Championships sponsorship, Electric Ireland is continuing to build on their commitment to young Irish talent across Gaelic Games.

