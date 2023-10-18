Eisenhower the next step for Liam Nolan in brilliant year

Walker Cup star Liam Nolan says Ireland are ready to battle against the odds as they go in search of an historic World Amateur Team Championship medal.

The Irish last claimed a bronze medal in 2016 when Paul McBride, Jack Hume and Stuart Grehan teamed up for that Eisenhower Trophy in Mexico.

This year Nolan (Galway), Matt McClean (Malone) and Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) were full of confidence as they prepared for action at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, which got underway this morning.

“Three Walker Cup players, three players that have had phenomenal years over the last couple of years, plenty of trophies between all of us and loads of experience playing against the best players in the world, a lot of them playing this week,” said Nolan.

“We’ve finished above these players a lot and we should be very confident in taking home a medal this week. Winning a medal would perfectly cap off what has already been an amazing year, to get a medal at a world championship for your country, we have that underdog in us so it would be amazing to take home a medal.”

Nolan has had an outstanding 2023 which began with success at Ecuador’s South American Amateur Championship, he followed that up with victory in the Brabazon Trophy.

But getting to represent Ireland in Home Internationals and the European Team Championships, and then GB&I in the Walker Cup at St Andrews have been a huge bonus ahead of his latest opportunity in the UAE.

“I’m buzzing, it’s my first one, lovely to get over to Abu Dhabi, go far away and play on an incredible course in another part of the world so really looking forward to it and the game is looking good, playing nicely and hopefully we can go over and do a job,” said Nolan.

“I feel good I’ve had a lot of rest the last few weeks being back in college so not fully resting. It’s been nice but I have a hunger to get back to playing tournament golf again which is really nice so I can’t wait to get going.”

Follow the action here