Eight Football All-Star nominations for Galway

The football All-Star nominations have been announced, with beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway picking up 8 nominations. Defenders Johnny McGrath, Liam Silke and Dylan McHugh are joined by midfielder Paul Conroy and forwards Cillian McDaid, John Maher, Rob Finnerty and Shane Walsh. The Player of the Year is between Paul Conroy, John Maher and Armagh’s Barry McCambridge, while the shortlist for Young Player of the Year includes Johnny McGrath.

11 counties are represented in total, with All-Ireland champions Armagh picking up 11 nominations, Allianz League division 2 champions Donegal have seven, Dublin and Kerry have four nominees each, as has Louth in what is one of their best ever representations. Mayo are represented by forwards Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue, Diarmuid Murtagh and Brian Stack are Roscommon’s representatives, Cork have defender Daniel O’Mahony flying their flag, while Darragh Canavan maintains his families proud All-Star links for Tyrone. There are 11 counties represented in total.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media. The All-Stars scheme stretches back to 1971, and the PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday, November 1st – the 140th anniversary of the formation of the GAA.

Goalkeepers (3)

Blaine Hughes (Armagh)

Shaun Patton (Donegal)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders (18)

Aaron McKay (Armagh)

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

Aidan Forker (Armagh)

Paddy Burns (Armagh)

Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

Caolan McGonigle (Donegal)

Brendan McCole (Donegal)

Johnny McGrath (Galway)

Dylan McHugh (Galway)

Liam Silke (Galway)

Craig Lennon (Louth)

Donal McKenny (Louth)

Brian Ó Beaglaioch (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Seán Bugler (Dublin)

Brian Stack (Roscommon)

Daniel O’Mahony (Cork)

Midfielders (6)

Niall Grimley (Armagh)

Ben Crealey (Armagh)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Tommy Durnin (Louth)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

Forwards (18)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Conor Turbitt (Armagh)

Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

Rory Grugan (Armagh)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

John Maher (Galway)

Rob Finnerty (Galway)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Oisín Gallen (Donegal)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Sam Mulroy (Louth)

Diarmuid Murtagh (Roscommon)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Nominees

Barry McCambridge (Armagh)

Paul Conroy (Galway)

John Maher (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Oisín Conaty (Armagh)

Johnny McGrath (Galway)

Ciarán Moore (Donegal)

Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns said: “To be nominated for a PwC All-Star is a significant honour and a magnificent achievement. After the enthralling football season that we savoured, to be deemed to have been an essential part of that and to be one of the key players who made it so spectacular is something special. I congratulate all 45 players who are announced today, and I know it will be relished by their families and clubs. I particularly want to acknowledge the contribution of the players shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year and salute them on this additional honour. Our thanks to PwC and the GPA for their continuing support of this iconic awards scheme.”

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said: “Our games focus first and foremost on the team element and that’s how it should be. However, every team is only as good as the sum of its parts and that is why it is so important to recognise individual brilliance. The 45 players shortlisted have stood out amongst their peers as being the stand-out performers in 2024 and for that I salute them all. From personal experience I know that it does give a player a sense of pride to become a PwC All-Star nominee, so to our first-time nominees, I want to say congratulations. To Barry, Paul and John congratulations on picked selected as the nominees for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year, and to Oisín, Johnny and Ciarán on being shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year. In a year of outstanding individual performances, yours were consistently brilliant.”

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “On behalf of everyone at PwC, I extend sincere congratulations to the 45 footballers nominated for a PwC All-Star. Special congratulations to Barry, Paul, and John, shortlisted for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year, and to Oisín, Johnny, and Ciarán for their nominations for PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year. Your outstanding contributions to your teams’ performances during the exciting championship have rightfully earned you this recognition. Your commitment, excellence, and dedication reflect the values we honor and celebrate at PwC.”