Eight Connacht players named in Irish U18 Women’s Squad for The Six Nations

Following on from their historic win in the Women’s Interprovincials on Sunday, eight Connacht players have been named in Matt Gill’s squad of thirty five for the 2024 U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival that will be held in Colwyn Bay in Wales from the 29th of March to the 6th of April.

There are three each from Creggs and Ballina and one each from Tuam/Oughterard and Ballinasloe. From Creggs are Jemima Adams Verling, Siofra Hession and Sarah Purcell, Emily Foley, Grainne Moran and Ailish Quinn from Ballina, Ella Burns from Tuam/Oughterard and from Ballinasloe Roisin Power.

The Irish Squad is…

Ireland U18 Women’s Squad – 2024 Women’s U18 Six Nations Festival

Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC/Leinster)

Bronagh Boggan (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

Emma Brogan (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Rebecca Brennan (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Alex Connor (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Aoife Corcoran (Coolmine/Leinster)

Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis RFC/Munster)

Carla Cloney (Enniscorthy RFC/Leinster)

Sophie Cullen (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Usha Daly O’Toole (Gorey RFC/Leinster)

Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Emma Dunican (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Caitriona Finn (UL/Ballina-Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Emily Foley (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Abby Healy (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

Mia Hennelley (Ballina Killaloe RFC/Munster)

Siofra Hession (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Leah Irwin (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Sophie McAllister (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Caoimhe McCormack (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

Erin McConalogue (Inishowen RFC/Ulster)

Aoibhean McGrath (Larne RFC/Munster)

Cara McLean (Larne RFC/Ulster)

Niamh Murphy (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Kate Noons (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ava O’Malley (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Roisin Power (Ballinasloe RFC/Connacht)

Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC/Connacht)

Sadhbh Wells (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)

Fia Whelan (Killarney RFC/Munster)

Emma Jane Wilson (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Ailish Quinn (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ireland U18 Women’s Coaching and Management Team:

Matt Gill – Head Coach

Sana Govender – Assistant Coach

Becky Irvine – Team Manager

Lorna Barry – Athletic Development Coach

Naomi Hamilton – Team Physio