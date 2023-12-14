Edward McCarthy Signs for Galway United for 2024

Share story:

Galway United have announced that Edward McCarthy has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 22-year-old has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his third season in Galway since signing for the club in early 2022.

The Limerick native made 38 appearances in all competitions last season for United, scoring nine times in that period for the club, including a hat-trick against Kerry FC back in March.

McCarthy started his career at Cork City U19s before moving to Treaty United in 2021, making 21 appearances in his seven-month spell at the club.

He then signed for Galway United in February of last year and his fantastic efforts this season saw him earn a place in the 2023 PFAI First Division Team Of The Year.

Edward McCarthy has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

Our players are also available for sponsorship at the minute. To make an enquiry, please email Sam O’Neill at [email protected] to get involved for next season.

That's now every United player from the PFAI First Division Team of the Year signed up for 2024 😎 2024 SEASON TICKETS 👉 https://t.co/yqoWzWqnFa#ItsATribalThing pic.twitter.com/98G9cdk16R — Gaillimh Aontaithe 🏆 (@GalwayUnitedFC) December 14, 2023