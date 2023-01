Galway Bay fm newsroom – Education Minister Norma Foley is visiting Scoil Mhuire Clarinbridge tomorrow morning.

Minister Foley will officially open the school’s new extensions at 9:30am

Multiple extensions have been completed at the school since 2015, including five new classrooms, two Special Education Teacher rooms and a School Hall.

The Student Council will provide a Guard of Honour for the Minister, while the Parents Association Committee will provide refreshments on the day.