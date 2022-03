It was a torrid night for Connacht on Friday night when they were beaten 56-8 by Edinburgh at Dam Health Stadium.

Connacht had led 8-0 courtesy of a try from Peter Sullivan with Jack Carty kicking a penalty but tries from Immelman with two, Boffelli, Cherry, Kinghorn, Young and Vellacott combined with eight conversions from Boffelli condemned Connacht to their heaviest defeat in some time.

After the game, Connacht head coach Andy Friend spoke to Rob Murphy.