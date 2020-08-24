Edel Abberton from Galway to take part in first Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon

The first Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon will take place from the 1st to 10th October 2020. The event is replacing the annual Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon, which traditionally attracts 30,000 women from across the country to the streets of Dublin and has gone virtual this year. Women all over Ireland are invited to Live Life to the Power of 10, completing the 10k event “their way” over the course of 10 days, while raising millions of euros to support Irish charities, who need their support, now more than ever. Among the thousands of women who are taking part in the event is Edel Abberton from Letteragh Road, Galway.

Edel’s Story

Edel is a busy mum of four and a full-time carer. Her family is a neurodiverse, as some of its members are autistic. As well as being a mum, Edel is a founder of Galway Autism Partnership (GAP) and worked in a voluntary capacity in the charity until 2018.

Talking about her family, Edel says: “Our family has lived some of the challenges that autistic people and their families faced during the crisis created by COVID- 19. The pandemic placed additional challenges on health and disability services needed by autistic children and adults, at the time they are needed most. But yet, it is amazing now the people we often see as vulnerable are also the bravest people, because its takes strength and courage to go on and face a world that does not always try or want to understand you.”

During the crisis, GAP continued to remain proactive and responsive to its members’ needs. However, COVID- 19 will face a unique financial challenge, as many of its fundraising events were cancelled this year.

This October Edel will be joining with other women virtually to take part in the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon, to help raise much-needed funds for Galway Autism Partnership.

If you would like to take part for GAP, you can contact Aisling at the GAP office by phone on 091-588899 or email [email protected].

If you would like to find out more about GAP, visit www.galwayautismpartnership.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.

Every participant will receive a Race Pack, including a brand-new finisher t-shirt and Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon commemorative medal. For the first time ever, the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is offering women the opportunity to download and personalise their race number so each participant’s name will appear on their race number that can be worn whilst completing the 10km, their way, this October.

Entrants can set up a dedicated fundraising page with Givengain, the event’s fundraising partner at www.givengain.com. For further information visit www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vhiwomensminimarathon or twitter @VhiWmm / #VhiWmm.