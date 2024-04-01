Eddie McCormack through to last sixteen of West of Ireland Amateur Open.

Eddie McCormack of Galway Bay Golf Club will be the sole Galway golfer at the Connollyy Group West of Ireland Amateur Open at Co Sligo following yesterday’s rounds of 64 and 32.

McCormack was a 3&2 victor over James Stenson (The Island) in the round of 32 yesterday evening.

The current European Senior Men’s Champion said his short game has helped him get to the next round.

“I’m putting very well and putted very well in the qualifiers so it’s holding me together at times,” said McCormack.

Local talent, Aodhagán Brady, will play his cousin David Brady (Straffan) in the pick of the ties as the Last 32 was whittled down to 16 at the Connolly Motor Group West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship on Sunday.

The in-form golfer of the week, and leading qualifier, Mark Doogue (Castleknock) got the proceedings underway in what was a blustery and cold morning at County Sligo, continuing his great weekend with a 5&4 victory over Oscar Murphy (Royal Portrush).

However, the last 32 would be as far as the Baltinglass man would go, Aodhagán Brady (County Sligo) booked his place in the next round at his expense with a battling 2&1 victory.

“Feels good, played well out there. Played very well coming in in both matches. Good match with Adam this morning going down 19. Played very solid there in the second round so happy to get through,” said Brady.

“He (Doogue) played very well in the stroke play and had a good win this morning. He played well in the second round just probably got him on the way into the wind.”

He now takes on his older cousin David Brady, who came through with a 3&2 victory over former champion, Hugh Foley (Royal Dublin), in the last 64 before a play-off win on the first extra hole against Shea Dorman (Bangor).

“Had a good match this morning against Hugh played really nicely. Thankfully got a couple up and stayed up then in that one. Had a tough battle this afternoon. It was tough in the wind. Thankfully got over the line on 19,” said Brady.

“Should be interesting (playing Aodhagán), it’ll be good fun having all the family out watching as well, from both sides. Something like this doesn’t happen too often so be cool to experience it.”

Joining the Bradys and McCormack in the last 16 are 2022 quarter-finalist Matt McClean (Malone) who defeated Dwayne Mallon (Dungannon) 2&1. Jake Whelan (Grange), Paul Coughlan (Castleknock), Joe O’Neill (Berehaven), Robert Galligan (Elm Park), James Fox (Portmarnock), Keith Egan (Carton House), Paul O’Hanlon (Carton House), David Howard (Fota Island), Evan Farrell (Co Louth), Ross Lattimer (Clandeboye), Darryl Gwilliam (Coventry, Eng) and Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint).