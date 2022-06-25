ECC Timber Products GAA Sports Scholarship recipients honoured

The 3rd annual ECC Timber Products GAA sports scholarship scheme recipients were honoured on Saturday afternoon at the Galway GAA Centre in Loughgeorge.

The 7 scholarship recipients are Sabina Rabbitte from Athenry, Sean Birmingham from Headford, Kate Slevin from Claregalway, Liam Collins of Cappataggle, Amy Ward of Glenamaddy/Williamstown, Niall Mannion of Monivea/Abbey and Tegan Neary of Glinsk.

All seven received their scholarships from the Founder and Managing Director of ECC Timber Products in Corr na Mona, PJ Fahy who says he was delighted with the large geographical spread: