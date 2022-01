Moycullen handballer Martin Mulkerrins defeated Charly Shanks in an enthralling finish to the first major handball tournament of 2022 yesterday. The final of the inaugural Mick Kerr Memorial tournament in Tyrone went to the tie-break before Mulkerrins won 15-11, 15-12, 11-5. The Galway man was the top seed and strong favourite having pushed both Paul Brady & Killian Carroll to the limit at the Golden Gloves & US Nationals recently. Armagh veteran Charly Shanks was No 2 seed.