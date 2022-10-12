Early brace sees Athenry advance

FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup Semi Final (Under 14, Large Schools)

Presentation College, Athenry 2-0 Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana

Two goals inside the first three minutes was enough to see Presentation College, Athenry advance at the expense of rivals Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana in Ray MacSharry Park yesterday afternoon.

A whirlwind start for Galway saw Ciara Mullins hit the post immediately after kick-off and her second attempt goal bound, seconds later, was rewarded brilliantly by a fine strike that left Rhianna Doherty with no chance.

The Buncrana scholars were attempting to regroup from the early upset when Athenry’s second was scored. Amira McNamara slotted past Doherty to double their tally inside three minutes.

Scoil Mhuire came back into the game in the second period with good play from Sienna Bradley and Cliona O’Donnell.

Keeper Doherty was called into action when she saved brilliantly to deny Mollie Noone with ten minutes remaining.

There was a period of sustained pressure that Athenry had to endure as Scoil Mhuire pressed forward.

Eimear Doherty forced Lauren Kearney into a fine save late on but Presentation College saw out the game to advance.

The Connacht stars await the winners of the other semi-final which sees Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Kenmare entertain Holy Family SS, Newbridge in Nenagh AFC tomorrow afternoon (KO 1pm).

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY | Lauren Kearney, Leah Mullins, Sarah Egan, Saoirse Counihan, Niamh Kilgannon ©, Mollie Noone ©, Sophie Hogan, Katlyn Walshe, Amira Bouhlel McNamara, Ciara Mullins, Katie Noone

SUBS ROLL ON/OFF | Kate Heaney, Lillian Walsh, Lauren Gannon, Chloe Keane, Abbie Donoghue

TEACHERS | Joe Finnerty, Dom Coll, Emer Kilgannon, James McDonnell

SCOIL MHUIRE, BUNCRANA | Rhianna Doherty, Lauren Deehan, Millie Anthony, Katelyn Lynch, Mia McAteer, Aoife Doherty ©, Cliona O’Donnell, Eimear Doherty ©, Ella Bradley, Abaigh McCarron, Sienna Bradley

SUBS ROLL ON/OFF | Emily Coady, Laura Davison, Jeanie McLaughlin, Aoife Sweeney, Gemma Martin, Ciara Gillespie

TEACHERS | Ciara Gleeson, Bronagh Doherty COACH | Jodie Loughrey

MATCH OFFICIAL | Cheyanne Casey (Sligo)