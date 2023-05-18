€40,000 up for grabs for Galway GAA clubs through Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on-pack competition

Broadcaster Carl Mullan on hand to encourage entries which can transform local clubs

GAA clubs the length and breadth of Galway are now in with a chance of claiming prizes through the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on-pack competition. Kellogg, now in its 12th year sponsoring the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl camps, has launched its nationwide competition for all GAA clubs across the county to be in with a chance of winning incredible prizes worth €40,0001. Broadcaster and winner of series 6 of Dancing with the Stars, Carl Mullan was on hand to officially launch the 2023 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on-pack competition.

The competition provides GAA clubs with an incredible opportunity to claim great prizes through a very simple mechanic. All that is required is to simply purchase a promotional box of Kellogg’s Coco Pops, Corn Flakes or Rice Krispies. Using the unique on-pack code, found inside the box, log on to kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and nominate a club of your choice. Cash prizes of €25,000, €10,000 and €5,000 are available to win.

Speaking at the launch of the competition, Carl said: “Everyone remembers the excitement of summer camps from when they were a kid. Some of my fondest childhood memories are getting to see my friends every day and the craic we’d have. Kellogg’s is offering amazing prizes to GAA clubs all over the country and it is so simple to enter so be sure to vote for your local club today!”

Starting early June, the camps will run up to the end of August.To date, more than [insert number] participants are booked to attend a Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camp this summer. Visit www.kelloggsculcamps/gaa.ie for further booking information.

Sarah Ferguson, Kellogg Ireland General Manager said “Based on incredible feedback and very popular engagement levels, we are delighted to officially launch the nationwide competition. This is open for all GAA clubs across the country to be in with a chance to win prizes worth a total of €40,000. This on-pack competition provides people with a great opportunity to raise vital funds for their local club and for them to be the hero in entering. This year, your club needs you!

We love getting feedback from previous winners in terms of what it really means to them and the difference it can make. Through our partnership with Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, we are very proud to support the grassroots of the GAA.”