Dylan Dowling and Caroline Breen named in Irish Darts Teams For Islands International Tournament

Galway players Dylan Dowling and Caroline Breen have been named in the Irish Men’s and Women’s Teams for the Islands Internationals that will take place in January. The team will be managed by another Galway man – Kevin Devaney.

The Islands International will take place over the weekend of Friday 26th with a singles completion and Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th of January 2024 at The Empress Hotel in Douglas, where the Island teams will take on their counterparts from the Isle of Man, Guernsey & Jersey in a round robin competition.

Republic of Ireland squads for the upcoming Islands International tournament.

Ladies Team:

Caroline Breen – Galway

Robyn Byrne – Dublin

Olive McIntyre – Leitrim

Katie Sheldon – Dublin

Ailish Finnan – Limerick

Ann Redmond – Wexford

Ingrid Houben – Tipperary

Men’s Team

Adrian Devine – Donegal

Gerald McGlynn – Donegal

Conor Heneghan – Mayo

Dean Finn – Waterford

Killian McCormack – Dublin

Stephen Rosney – Offaly

Ciaran McGeady – Donegal

Dylan Dowling – Galway

Raymond Mulvey – Leitrim

Mark Cullen – Carlow

Andrew Gillespie – Donegal

Niall Culleton – Carlow

Sean McKeon – Dublin

Manager: Kevin Devaney