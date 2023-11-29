29 November 2023
Dylan Dowling and Caroline Breen named in Irish Darts Teams For Islands International Tournament
Galway players Dylan Dowling and Caroline Breen have been named in the Irish Men’s and Women’s Teams for the Islands Internationals that will take place in January. The team will be managed by another Galway man – Kevin Devaney.
The Islands International will take place over the weekend of Friday 26th with a singles completion and Saturday 27th & Sunday 28th of January 2024 at The Empress Hotel in Douglas, where the Island teams will take on their counterparts from the Isle of Man, Guernsey & Jersey in a round robin competition.
Republic of Ireland squads for the upcoming Islands International tournament.
Ladies Team:
Caroline Breen – Galway
Robyn Byrne – Dublin
Olive McIntyre – Leitrim
Katie Sheldon – Dublin
Ailish Finnan – Limerick
Ann Redmond – Wexford
Ingrid Houben – Tipperary
Men’s Team
Adrian Devine – Donegal
Gerald McGlynn – Donegal
Conor Heneghan – Mayo
Dean Finn – Waterford
Killian McCormack – Dublin
Stephen Rosney – Offaly
Ciaran McGeady – Donegal
Dylan Dowling – Galway
Raymond Mulvey – Leitrim
Mark Cullen – Carlow
Andrew Gillespie – Donegal
Niall Culleton – Carlow
Sean McKeon – Dublin
Manager: Kevin Devaney