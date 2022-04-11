Dunmore RFC celebrate league success

Dunmore RFC were celebrating one of the club’s great successes on Sunday as the North Galway club captured the Division 1B league title after a 10-6 win over Ballinrobe. Played in tough conditions in Tuam, Dunmore led 10-3 at half time thanks to the game’s only try from Ryan Cummins after 4 minutes and then produced a defensive masterclass in the second half to restrict Ballinrobe to just three more points. After the game William Davies spoke to Player-Coach Martin Cummins…

William also spoke to Dunmore captain Jamie Geraghty…

Ollie Turner caught up with Dunmore RFC Technical Director Niall Doherty at the post match celebrations…

William Davies and Alan Deegan were on commentary duty when the key moment arrived after just four minutes…