Dunmore McHale’s fifteen-year wait for Senior Football came to an end on Saturday afternoon when they beat Kilconly to win the County Intermediate Football Championship. Winning by 0-8 to 1-3 in a tense decider.

Here is the Commentary of the game from Ollie Turner and Diarmuid Blake.

First Half

Second Half and Presentation

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to the Dunmore captain and the Man of the Match, Matthew Reddington.

Ollie also spoke to Dunmore Coach Gary Delaney